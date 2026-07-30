Even today, Conover can't even admit that her office was remiss in failing to recommend prison. The dereliction of duty by the County Attorney 's office and Laura Conover's failure to acknowledge that wrong is unforgivable. Judge Goodwin compounded the problem by accepting the defense attorney's arguments and giving French unsupervised probation. If Conover's office had kept the mandatory requirement for prison, the horrific shooting at Empire Pizza would never have occurred because this dangerous criminal would still be in jail.

After the Empire shooting , the response by Conover has been less than acceptable. She gave numerous politically self -serving and completely misleading statements concerning the original plea in French's first case. First, she said, " he pled to the indictment " (not true ...she dropped the dangerous nature portion of the indictment so that French could get probation). Then she said "he didn't get much of a deal" ( not true ....he went from a mandatory presumptive 7.5 years in prison to available probation.

Then it was "we couldn't find the victim." No evidence of efforts to find the victim, and in addition, a brand new prosecutor could have won this case without a victim. Laura Conover has been consistent about one thing during her conversations with the press this week, and that is even after her failures in the French case, she is not interested in a "tough on crime" approach to prosecution.

Until we have a County Attorney who will hold violent criminals accountable and judges who take public safety more seriously, the people of Tucson and Pima County will continue to be in danger.