On Jan. 21, 2025, Donald Trump’s first full day of his second term, our President took direct aim at Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. Executive Order 14173 states that these policies “deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system” and requires that all federal contracts include a clause prohibiting contractors and subcontractors from engaging in discriminatory DEI practices. Very recently, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continued the attack on DEI, stating that the phrase "diversity is our strength" is the "single dumbest phrase in military history" while emphasizing unity as our strength. Two profound questions that arise from these vociferous opinions are: (1) Does DEI warrant these attacks? (2) What are the practical consequences of them?

The DEI movement is an outgrowth of The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which ended segregation and discrimination in our country, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which aimed to dismantle systematic residential segregation. The former act effectively ended The Jim Crow Era, and the latter ended The FHA’s unwritten policy of not insuring mortgages to minority borrowers while “redlining” their neighborhoods, labeling them as hazardous. The goal of DEI is to create fair, just, and inclusive environments where all people, regardless of their personal background, can thrive. It basically works to create a level playing field of opportunity in housing, education, and the workplace. On occasion, DEI has been attacked for sometimes creating unfair advantages for minorities. However, our administration’s attacks on DEI are unjustifiably harsh and exaggerated, as witnessed by Hegseth’s comment above and Trump’s comments from The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that DEI policies “were absolute nonsense,” and “an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system.”