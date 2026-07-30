But Rozema’s shilling for MTC hit a new high (or low) after DHS announced that the proposed detention center could house over 1300 detainees–almost double the 700 number previously quoted. The announcement came as a shock to both the Town and to MTC, raising serious questions about whether the Federal government is negotiating in good faith. Rozema called his friends at MTC to find out what was going on. They assured him that since that number didn’t come from them, it was “simply not reality.”

When faced with a glaring discrepancy that has serious potential impacts on the Town infrastructure–in terms of water usage, draw on the electric grid, sewage production, health care, and a host of other critical issues–the core responsibility of a Town Manager is to demand clarity. But Rozema prefers to take MTC’s word for it.

When asked if he would reach out to DHS about why they listed the 1,300 number on their published Notice, Rozema told the Arizona Republic, "I don't believe that there's a need to reach out to DHS if MTC has clearly stated to us that the 1,300 is not a number that they intend to use…”

The residents of Marana deserve more than “trust me.” A facility like this will have profound impacts on quality of life, including increased traffic and air, light and noise pollution. It will strain local police, fire, hospital, and other community services. Important questions remain unanswered: How much water will this use? How much power? Does the wastewater plant have capacity to handle the increased volume? Can we trust MTC to maintain a safe environment for staff and 1,300 detainees when they couldn’t do so with a population of 250?