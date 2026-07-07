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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Last week's narrow Supreme Court decision protecting birthright citizenship is rightly being hailed as a triumph for the American experiment.

By some, anyway.

Check out MAGA world, and you'll quickly find Trump surrogates and even elected leaders spouting a kind of extremist anti-immigrant sentiment that once, not so long ago, was considered intolerable in the public sphere.

This has included suggestions that go as far as banning pregnant women from traveling to the United States for fear they might give birth here, and — no joke — one notable commentator writing that demanding female immigrants be sterilized might be a solution.

Trump's Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller said after the ruling that children of immigrants might not be "qualified to carry on or capable of executing the inheritance of this country."

"We have people from all over the world, from Third World nations, nations that on their own would have never invented the wheel, let alone modern technology, let alone medicine, let alone air travel, and they can just come into the country, have a baby at a hospital, paid for it by you and me, and then that baby is automatically a citizen," Miller said.

Before you tell me that the Supreme Court has spoken and this is a done deal, no matter if there's more gross Miller mush, let me tell you about Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's written opinion and why it matters. It is, if read in the right light, a warning for what comes next — a fight to rewrite history to serve political aims.