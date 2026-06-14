Start with transit, since both writers raise it. Fare-free public transit isn't a climate brand or a slogan. It's how a single mom gets to her job without choosing between rent and a bus fare. It's how a senior on a fixed income gets to medical appointments. It's how an unhoused veteran accesses the VA for critical services. It's how teenagers get to school. When Tucson made transit fare-free in 2020, it wasn't an ideological decision; it was a direct response to safety concerns from operators and riders who told us what they needed during a crisis. We made it stick because when ridership dropped nationwide, ours bounced back and has steadily risen since. Removing the barriers that made transit inaccessible has been a game changer, bringing locals and tourists alike to games, restaurants and other destinations in our urban core. The more people benefit from something they already pay for through sales taxes, the better, and we've secured new revenue sources, including RTA, Visit Tucson and the public utility tax, to offset transit's cost to the general fund.