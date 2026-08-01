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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

If you've had a chance to drop by the Arizona Legislature in recent years, you might have seen Alex Kolodin (R-Scottsdale, Arizona House member and current GOP nominee for Arizona Secretary of State) pontificating about elections. It should terrify every voter.

This guy has some strange ways of thinking. Seems manic to me to be still fighting about the 2020 "stolen" election when not a single piece of evidence exists to prove his conspiracies. Critics have flagged his claims as odd, extreme, or disqualifying for the office he's seeking.

On the 2020 election/election integrity

At a May candidate forum, when asked whether the 2020 election was stolen, he said: "When people say was it stolen? I say it was stolen fair and square." — a line widely mocked since it seems to concede Trump lost while still using "stolen" language.

He helped file the 2020 "Kraken lawsuit" with Sidney Powell, which alleged, without evidence, that the election was stolen, foreign interference was involved, voting machines were hacked, and hundreds of thousands of noncitizens voted.

Kolodin, who is an attorney, represented Arizona's "fake electors" who tried to set aside the state's certified 2020 results, and after that case was dismissed, the State Bar of Arizona admonished, suspended him, and required him to take legal ethics classes for filing multiple lawsuits lacking merit. He was required to pay the bar for its investigation.