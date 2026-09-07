in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,

I go and lie down where the wood drake

rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.

I come into the peace of wild things

who do not tax their lives with forethought

of grief. I come into the presence of still water.

And I feel above me the day-blind stars

waiting with their light. For a time

I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.

Gary Nabhan, one of Berry’s admirers and a fellow writer, reacted quickly to Berry’s death. An ethnobotanist, Nabhan himself is a towering moral authority, speaking out from the Southwest against our government’s 30-foot-tall metal wall that blocks wildlife trying to migrate from both Mexico and the United States.

“Oh, we lost a saint today as Wendell Berry passed from standing on and standing up for this land to dwell within it,” Nabhan wrote. “Since the first Earth Day in 1970, no single individual did more to broaden the environmental movement by including working landscapes than did Wendell.

“But for all his influence and contributions, it was simply his eloquence, humor and good will that won most of us over. My first year in college I carried a copy of his little set of poems, Farming, a Handbook, in my back pocket as if it was a complement to The Bible. So, here's to the mad farmer who changed American letters, farming, and earth care for the better!”