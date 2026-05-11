The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
As Master of Public Health students at the University of Arizona, we are writing in response to the article “Arizona House moves to end mental health education in schools,” published Feb. 25, to emphasize the urgent action required to oppose House Bill 2093. While the article articulates the proposition of House Bill 2093 and the potential removal of the 2021 law, a broader public health concern is at stake: mental health crises and challenges are increasing among youths, particularly those in underserved communities, who face persistent barriers to accessing mental health services and cultural stigma. As future public health professionals, we recognize that improving access to mental health services requires systemic, policy-driven solutions, but also coordination among various cross-sector partners, such as the schools these at-risk youths attend.
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The rejection of House Bill 2093 is especially concerning given that about one in five children experiences a mental, emotional or behavioral condition. In Arizona’s K-12 public schools, the ratio of school psychologists to students is 1:1,050, highlighting a critical need for mental health support. Additionally, one in nine adolescents ages 12-17 report serious thoughts of suicide each year.
Passing House Bill 2093 will not reduce the demand for mental health services; instead, it removes an essential resource from schools, where early intervention can prevent negative outcomes and improve students’ overall well-being. While the bill’s repeal is framed as a way to allow schools to focus on academics, research consistently shows that unaddressed mental health issues can harm both educational success and long-term health.
The Arizona Department of Health Services’ 2024 Adolescent Mental Health Report shows that more children are being diagnosed with anxiety, depression and ADHD than in previous years. Students with these diagnoses are less likely to feel happy, confident and capable of handling challenges, or as the report calls it, “flourishing.” Unfortunately, the impact extends further: Among teens who felt mentally unwell in the past month, the number who missed school due to illness increased by 68%.
As students who experienced the COVID-19 pandemic during formative academic years, we understand firsthand how difficult it was to manage mental health when support systems felt limited or inaccessible. For many young people, isolation, uncertainty and stress became overwhelming without adequate resources or guidance. Attending a university with counseling and mental health services readily accessible helped reshape our understanding of how critical these programs are during times of crisis and personal hardship.
These services are not utilized by only a small subset of students; they support individuals from all backgrounds seeking help to remain healthy, academically successful and connected to their communities. Removing mental health education and support in schools risks further stigmatizing these conversations and limiting early intervention opportunities for Arizona’s youth.
Arizona lawmakers should reject House Bill 2093 and instead invest in strengthening school-based mental health education and support services. Schools are often the first place where youths struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma or suicidal thoughts are identified, making them a critical setting for prevention and early intervention efforts. Rather than removing mental health education, policymakers should work collaboratively with educators, public health professionals, families and community organizations to expand culturally responsive mental health resources that meet the needs of Arizona’s diverse student population.
In addition, increasing funding for school counselors, psychologists and social workers is essential to addressing the growing mental health crisis among youths. Expanding access to these services can improve not only emotional well-being but also academic performance, attendance and long-term health outcomes. Arizona’s students deserve learning environments that support both their educational success and their mental well-being. At a time when youth mental health challenges continue to rise, eliminating mental health education sends the wrong message to students and families who already face barriers to seeking help. We urge legislators to prioritize evidence-based solutions that protect and support the health of Arizona’s youth, rather than limiting access to critical mental health resources.
Annie Laguer, Monsi Barrios, Kassandra Sandoval and Rachel Figueroa are Master of Public Health students at the University of Arizona