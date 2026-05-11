The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

As Master of Public Health students at the University of Arizona, we are writing in response to the article “Arizona House moves to end mental health education in schools,” published Feb. 25, to emphasize the urgent action required to oppose House Bill 2093. While the article articulates the proposition of House Bill 2093 and the potential removal of the 2021 law, a broader public health concern is at stake: mental health crises and challenges are increasing among youths, particularly those in underserved communities, who face persistent barriers to accessing mental health services and cultural stigma. As future public health professionals, we recognize that improving access to mental health services requires systemic, policy-driven solutions, but also coordination among various cross-sector partners, such as the schools these at-risk youths attend.

The rejection of House Bill 2093 is especially concerning given that about one in five children experiences a mental, emotional or behavioral condition. In Arizona’s K-12 public schools, the ratio of school psychologists to students is 1:1,050, highlighting a critical need for mental health support. Additionally, one in nine adolescents ages 12-17 report serious thoughts of suicide each year.

Passing House Bill 2093 will not reduce the demand for mental health services; instead, it removes an essential resource from schools, where early intervention can prevent negative outcomes and improve students’ overall well-being. While the bill’s repeal is framed as a way to allow schools to focus on academics, research consistently shows that unaddressed mental health issues can harm both educational success and long-term health.