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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you, God? “Hell no! Why start now?” bellowed Donald J. Trump.

Full disclosure: Trump did not actually say those words. Yet we catch him lying every day, at night, and early AM. His family recognizes this. His wives are keenly sensitive to his deception. Americans and world leaders grasp all too well that Trump is a compulsive, habitual, pathological liar. When Trump lies, we all lose!

Trump mistakes his words and appearance for truth, actually believing what he says. His recent surrender in the failed Iran war is one of the most pitiful lies of his political career, and it’s a whooper: “We achieved everything we set out to accomplish — everything and much more!”

Trump’s statement is demonstrably false. His Iran deal violates his own red lines on missiles, money, and uranium. Stunningly, Trump has alienated his base and many Capitol Hill Republicans over his “excursion” into Iran. Just another of Trump’s humiliating, costly disasters.

False statements carry consequences. One cannot ignore Trump’s war on truth. His 60-day Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) deadline is not a “footnote” to his agreement. It is where the real heat begins, and the truth will be told with no one else to blame.

The world knows exactly what Trump set out to accomplish. He laid out his objectives in plain terms when he launched his war on Feb. 28. “We’re going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally obliterated again!”