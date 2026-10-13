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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

China's recent warning to Arizona over our growing relationship with Taiwan should concern every Arizonan.

My relationship with Taiwan began in 1977, when I served there as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I lived there for two years, learned Mandarin and developed an enduring affection for its people. I could not have imagined how consequential that experience would become.

When I was elected to Congress in 1994, I joined the House Foreign Affairs Committee. During five terms in Congress, I traveled to China more than 30 times, returned to Taiwan on numerous occasions and eventually chaired the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific.

I was privileged to attend the inauguration of President Lee Teng-hui following Taiwan's first direct presidential election in 1996 and later attended the inaugurations of two other Taiwanese presidents. I have watched Taiwan’s democracy develop firsthand.

That is why China's recent attempt to pressure Arizona is so troubling.

KJZZ reported that China's consulate in Los Angeles sent letters to Gov. Katie Hobbs protesting Taiwan's new cultural and economic office in Arizona and urging our state not to deepen ties with Taiwan.

Arizona should respectfully decline that advice.