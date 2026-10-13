The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
China's recent warning to Arizona over our growing relationship with Taiwan should concern every Arizonan.
My relationship with Taiwan began in 1977, when I served there as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I lived there for two years, learned Mandarin and developed an enduring affection for its people. I could not have imagined how consequential that experience would become.
When I was elected to Congress in 1994, I joined the House Foreign Affairs Committee. During five terms in Congress, I traveled to China more than 30 times, returned to Taiwan on numerous occasions and eventually chaired the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific.
I was privileged to attend the inauguration of President Lee Teng-hui following Taiwan's first direct presidential election in 1996 and later attended the inaugurations of two other Taiwanese presidents. I have watched Taiwan’s democracy develop firsthand.
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That is why China's recent attempt to pressure Arizona is so troubling.
KJZZ reported that China's consulate in Los Angeles sent letters to Gov. Katie Hobbs protesting Taiwan's new cultural and economic office in Arizona and urging our state not to deepen ties with Taiwan.
Arizona should respectfully decline that advice.
I was in Hong Kong in 1997 when sovereignty transferred from Great Britain to China. Beijing promised substantial autonomy under "one country, two systems." The erosion of Hong Kong's freedoms since then understandably gives the people of Taiwan little confidence in similar assurances.
Since 1979, the United States has maintained unofficial relations with Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act. The law provides for Taiwan's ability to maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities and makes clear America’s concern about attempts to determine Taiwan's future through coercion.
For Arizona, however, Taiwan is no longer simply a foreign-policy issue.
TSMC chose Phoenix for its first advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States. Its planned Arizona investment has grown to $265 billion, including multiple advanced fabs, advanced packaging and research and development.
These technologies are fundamental to artificial intelligence, national security and America’s economic competitiveness. Taiwan's success — and our relationship with it — matters directly to Arizona.
After nearly five decades of watching Taiwan's remarkable progress and engaging directly with China, I understand Beijing's position.
Understanding it does not mean yielding to it.
China has every right to state its position. But China does not have the right to dictate Arizona's relationships.
Arizona should continue strengthening its economic, cultural and educational ties with Taiwan.
It is good for democracy, good for America and good for Arizona.
Matt Salmon is a former Arizona congressman who served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and chaired its Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific. He is a special advisor in Arizona State University's Office of University Affairs.