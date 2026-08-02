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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When most people hear the word "scientist," they picture someone in a white lab coat working in a laboratory. They probably don't picture a farmer in southeastern Arizona, a librarian in a small town or a student on the Navajo Nation. But they should.

One of Arizona's most remarkable innovators is Ed Curry, a world-renowned chile geneticist who never went to college. When he needed equipment that didn't exist, he built it. When he found better ways to grow crops, he patented his ideas. Today, he uses drones to monitor his fields and speaks at agricultural conferences around the world.

He didn't set out to become "a scientist." He simply saw problems and refused to stop until he solved them.

That's what science really is.

Somewhere along the way, too many people became convinced that STEM belongs to someone else — researchers, engineers, or people with advanced degrees. The result is that countless Arizonans, especially in rural communities, don't see themselves reflected in the very fields where they already excel.

That's a mistake our state can't afford.

Science isn't just something students learn in biology class. It's a way of thinking. It's noticing there are fewer songbirds than there used to be and asking why. It's observing changes in weather, soil, or water and figuring out how to adapt. It's collecting information, testing ideas, and improving the world around us.

In other words, STEM begins with curiosity and grows through problem-solving. That mindset has always existed in rural Arizona.