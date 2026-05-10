Trump reinforced his reputation for getting revenge against anyone who stands in his way. The president likes to call all the shots, but attempting to dominate so many of his party’s choices carries risks. Trump has never learned that he can get more with honey than vinegar. Instead of engaging in petty, local squabbles, Trump should focus on important stuff and let GOP voters make up their own minds. That’s why his support among independent and even some Republicans is sliding.

As of early May, Trump’s approval rating among independent voters has fallen to a near-record low of 25%, with 62% to 66% of independents disapproving of his performance. This represents a significant decline from early 2026, driven by dissatisfaction with the economy, inflation and foreign policy. While Trump has solid control of his Republican base, with roughly 85% of Republican voters approving of his job performance, there is tension.

While most Republican lawmakers fear crossing him, there are signs of an “enthusiasm gap,” with some Republicans expressing less fervor than in previous cycles, according to a CNN poll. The late March poll showed just 48% of Republicans agreed that their vote would be cast to “send a message that you support Donald Trump.” That was far less than the 76% of Democrats who said their vote would be cast to send a message of opposition to Trump.