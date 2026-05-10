The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The Indiana Republican primary May 5 was further proof that Donald Trump has a dangerous chokehold on the Republican Party. He and his allies targeted seven Republican state senators up for re-election this year. At least five lost their primaries. A sixth race remains too close to call.
These legislators rejected Trump’s demand that they redraw Indiana’s House districts. Trump wanted to flip both of Indiana’s two Democratic-held seats. The proposed map resembled an octopus with tentacles eerily stretching from mostly Democratic-held larger cities into predominantly Republican rural areas. The process is known as gerrymandering and usually is done every 10 years after the U.S. Census is complete.
Gerrymandering may be advocated to improve representation among otherwise underrepresented minority groups by packing them into a single district. This controversial practice may lead to groups remaining marginalized in the government as they become confined to a single district. The term for the tactic of manipulating boundaries of electoral districts for unfair advantage derives from a prominent 19th-century political figure — and from a mythological salamander.
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The term, originally written as “Gerry-mander,” first was used on March 26, 1812, in the Boston Gazette — a reaction to redrawing Massachusetts state Senate election district maps under Gov. Elbridge Gerry. One of the remapped, contorted districts in the Boston area was said to resemble the shape of a salamander. Gov. Gerry found the proposal “highly disagreeable.” He lost the next election, but the redistricting was a success: His party retained control of the legislature.
Incensed at Indiana Republicans’ reluctance to draw new maps mid-decade, Trump backed their primary opponents. Challengers were invited to the White House in March for a “pep talk” and photo op. Trump’s team orchestrated a flood of television ads slandering the unfaithful incumbents as RINOs, no matter how conservative their voting records were. The barrage of TV advertising totaled $13.5 million, an exorbitant amount for a state primary. Instead of using these Republican-invested dollars to defend at-risk Republicans and defeat Democrats, the funds were used as payback to sabotage other Republicans. Fortune magazine reported that Trump plans more retribution by actively supporting challengers against incumbent Republicans in Kentucky and Louisiana who oppose plans to redraw districts.
Trump reinforced his reputation for getting revenge against anyone who stands in his way. The president likes to call all the shots, but attempting to dominate so many of his party’s choices carries risks. Trump has never learned that he can get more with honey than vinegar. Instead of engaging in petty, local squabbles, Trump should focus on important stuff and let GOP voters make up their own minds. That’s why his support among independent and even some Republicans is sliding.
As of early May, Trump’s approval rating among independent voters has fallen to a near-record low of 25%, with 62% to 66% of independents disapproving of his performance. This represents a significant decline from early 2026, driven by dissatisfaction with the economy, inflation and foreign policy. While Trump has solid control of his Republican base, with roughly 85% of Republican voters approving of his job performance, there is tension.
While most Republican lawmakers fear crossing him, there are signs of an “enthusiasm gap,” with some Republicans expressing less fervor than in previous cycles, according to a CNN poll. The late March poll showed just 48% of Republicans agreed that their vote would be cast to “send a message that you support Donald Trump.” That was far less than the 76% of Democrats who said their vote would be cast to send a message of opposition to Trump.
Trump’s stranglehold is dangerous not only to Republicans but for democracy. Trump's approval has tanked, yet anyone not supporting him faces banishment from politics. Members of both parties in both chambers now routinely vote with their caucus over 90% of the time, compared to 70–75% in the 1970s. We need courageous, qualified candidates in both parties who think independently, put people above party and presidents, and oppose corrupt politicians. Trump's strong-armed tactics are damaging not only to Republicans but to the presidency and the country.
Ronald Eustice is a retired international marketing executive. He is an author and lives in Casas Adobes (Tucson).