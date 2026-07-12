The new, technology-driven face of golf irrigation in Arizona

Turf irrigation in Arizona no longer relies on traditional irrigation practices. Every gallon of water is wisely used when and where needed. Systemic initiatives such as the USGA’s $30 million water conservation investment and new irrigation technologies and methods have significantly improved irrigation efficiency.

Tech-enabled water savings are powered by groundbreaking AI-based irrigation systems that rely on precision data and satellite mapping. These systems monitor the turf and provide clear details on evapotranspiration rate, radiation, wind, humidity and other external factors to help schedule irrigation. Thanks to these systems, water is no longer used irrationally when or where the courses don’t actually require it.

Another core technology that reduces water consumption for golf courses is the subsurface moisture sensor. These sensors have been used since the 2000s, and they eliminate the guesswork in irrigation by pinpointing the areas that require water.

Smart irrigation controllers are another innovation that, as UCANR research shows, can reduce water use by up to 50% on golf fairways.

Subsurface drip irrigation also supports water resilience efforts in Arizona’s turf management. This irrigation method helps deliver water to the roots, therefore reducing evaporation losses.

Furthermore, golf courses in Arizona increasingly rely on drought-resistant hybrid turf varieties to further decrease water use. Other innovative techniques, such as microbiome or seaweed-based biostimulants that enhance the root structure and reduce turf water requirements, are also tested in Arizona’s golf industry.