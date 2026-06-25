The review process for federal grants often uses peer review, where experts in the field volunteer their time to critique the research proposed in a grant application. To keep the process free of corruption, reviewers work without pay and can’t have conflicts of interest with the grants they evaluate. While no system is perfect, peer review has long provided consistency, transparency and integrity, and has proven reliable at ensuring that grant funding is as fair as possible. The administrations of 15 American presidents, Republicans and Democrats, including the first term of the current incumbent, have accepted it. Until now.

New regulations issued by the Office of Management and Budget regarding federal research grants will make these expert recommendations advisory at best, while the actual decisions about which research projects to fund will be made by political appointees. This disastrous proposal comes directly from Project 2025, and places political agendas over expert review.

These political appointees will be required to turn down grants which the administration deems “promoting anti-American values,” and the rules specifically bar objective, impartial research on wide swathes of topics, including undocumented immigrants and transgender people — in a nutshell, any work designed to study anything related to the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Worse, the new rule would allow for termination of grants at any point, no matter their importance to Arizona, if a political appointee decides on a whim that the work runs afoul of their agenda.