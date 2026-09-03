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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Had Donald Trump been president in 1973, when Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act into federal law, the Gunnison sage-grouse would be extinct. Close to 90% of all Gunnison sage-grouse remaining on the planet are in the Gunnison River Basin of west-central Colorado. The rest are in Utah. They’ve been extirpated from Arizona and New Mexico.

The species is critically endangered, in fact, if not by official decree. It is protected by the Act as just “threatened” because the Interior Department lost a lawsuit brought by Gunnison County, the states of Utah and Colorado, and ranching, livestock and energy-development interests.

Now, the plaintiffs don’t even have to fret about threatened status. The Trump administration has essentially done away with the Endangered Species Act itself. On July 14, the administration finalized a rule that legalizes the destruction of habitat that sustains all threatened and endangered life.

It’s still a crime to kill or damage any listed individual plant, invertebrate, fish, reptile, amphibian, bird or mammal. But it’s perfectly okay to destroy all habitat formerly deemed necessary for a species’ survival, which will likely render said species extinct. “Common sense” is how Trump’s Interior Secretary Douglas Burgum defines this nonsensical approach.

Wildlife advocates are outraged. “Taking habitat protections out of the ESA is like taking anti-discrimination provisions out of the Civil Rights Act,” declares Animal Wellness Action president Wayne Pacelle. “The law may still bear the same name, but its core provision and promise have been hollowed out.”