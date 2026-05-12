The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

At this time of year in Western Colorado, my friends and I watch rivers. We’re eagerly anticipating a bruising spring runoff and the start of kayak season. When it arrives, many of us become obsessive, meeting daily after work to paddle.

Not this year. In one of the driest springs in Colorado history, our watershed’s snowpack was 26% of normal on April 1. The impact on fire danger, drought, agriculture, economy and ecology is going to be profound.

But this is the new normal in a climate-changed world. Colorado has warmed 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1980. The Upper Colorado River Basin suffered close to record-low precipitation in March — normally our snowiest month — and record heat. Snowpack peaked at the earliest date and lowest amount ever. This severely affected the ski industry, and many resorts closed in what is typically their most profitable month.

The kayak run my friends and I like best is called, ominously, “Slaughterhouse.” It flows through an alpine forest at 7,000 feet, near the town of Woody Creek. Kayakers must navigate tight channels and churning holes, steering around boulders the size of VW buses.

Though many of us have kayaked this stretch hundreds of times, we never paddle the same river twice, to echo Heraclitus, because flows are always minutely different, as is the turbidity of the water, the quality of sun or clouds. At the same time, there is a Zen to the repetitiveness: a remembered left turn below a spruce tree to hit an eddy; a crucial line that splits two rocks; the plant smells we recall from last year and the previous 30.