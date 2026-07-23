The United States unquestionably possesses overwhelming military capabilities. Few nations can match its technological sophistication, global reach or ability to project force. Yet military superiority has never guaranteed political success. Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan all serve as reminders that battlefield victories do not always produce lasting strategic results.

Iran presents its own challenge. Its leaders have repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to absorb severe economic hardship, diplomatic isolation and military losses in pursuit of objectives they consider vital. That does not make their decisions wise or justified. It simply means they often calculate costs differently than American policymakers expect.

Trump has often found success in chaotic environments by projecting unpredictability to get opponents to back down. Iran’s leaders are showing they can play the same game, using their ability to disrupt traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and showing a willingness to resume hostilities in spite of the consequences in order to gain negotiating leverage.

This is why humility is not a sign of weakness in presidential leadership. It is a strategic necessity.

Humility recognizes that intelligence is imperfect. It acknowledges that adversaries rarely behave according to our assumptions. It accepts that every military strike carries risks that cannot be fully predicted and consequences that may not become apparent for months or years.