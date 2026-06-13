Article VI of the Constitution states plainly that no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification for any office or public trust. The First Amendment places religious freedom first among the five freedoms it protects – before speech, before press, before assembly, before petition. These were not accidents of drafting. They were deliberate decisions made by men who had lived under governments that drew exactly these kinds of lines.

What are the consequences of this change in recognized religions?

Thomas Nelson Jr. signed the Declaration of Independence, served as governor of Virginia, and spent his personal fortune financing the Continental Army, dying in poverty because of it. At Yorktown, he ordered cannon fire directed at his own home because British troops had occupied it. He came home from his education in England, having watched the Church of England decide which faiths were legitimate and which were not. He built something specifically designed to prevent that architecture from taking root here. He is my ancestor. He did not give everything he had to build what just happened.

There is a detail that the congressional response has not fully addressed. The Secretary of Defense's own church is among the evangelical traditions that theologically reject the LDS Church's claim to Christianity. That makes the omission difficult to dismiss as bureaucratic oversight. But even if the intent were purely administrative, the result is the same: a government document now tells military chaplains which faiths count as Christian. That is a religious test. The Constitution forbids it regardless of intent.

What impact does the change have on Arizona LDS military members and veterans?