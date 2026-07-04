The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I’ve been doing a lot of thinking as we approach the 250th anniversary of this great country, especially considering the recent Supreme Court ruling on ending humanitarian protections for 1.3 million people living here under Temporary Protected Status (TPS).
First and foremost, we are a land of immigrants. People from all over the world have been coming here for hundreds of years looking for freedom and opportunity. Driven by hope, they come seeking religious freedom, and/or to escape starvation, stagnation and persecution.
Not all have come here voluntarily. An estimated 15 million people were brutally taken from their homes and lives in Africa and brought here as slaves. Slavery was deeply woven into the fabric of the United States and challenged the meaning of democracy. Enslaved peoples’ work formed an economic engine producing half of all U.S. exports and providing much of the financial capital and raw materials to spark industrialization. Bought and sold as property, enslaved people “were valued” at an estimated $2.7 billion in 1860. Their suffering and many contributions to the nation’s growth and success can not be denied, even though there are efforts to “whitewash” that part of our history.
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The in-migration of so many people and cultures also had a catastrophic impact on the indigenous population of this country. An estimated 95% of all indigenous people were wiped out by disease, warfare, and displacement. Their many contributions to democratic institutions, medicine, agriculture, architecture, and ecology too often go unrecognized.
Yes, we are a nation of paradoxes. We have realized tremendous gains in research, medicine, technology, manufacturing, education, and more. We have proven our military might and have served as global peacekeepers and leaders for almost 100 years. We have shown generosity to those in need, as in the case of work done by the now defunct office of USAID, donations by private foundations, church groups, and by individuals in times of crisis. We have shown we can be generous, yet our history has also proven we can be cruel.
We are a land of innovators and risk takers. Our achievements are not the result of one group of people. Nor were they achieved by one race, religion, or gender. They are a result of our diversity, our unity, and our drive to achieve the American Dream of democracy.
Throughout it all, immigrants have played a critical role in our development — contributing to labor force expansion, consumer demand, GDP growth, and the fiscal health of social programs. The Brookings Institute estimates that immigrants have contributed $14.5T in cumulative fiscal surplus between taxes paid and actual benefits taken.
There are days when the lack of humanity in government can be overwhelming, but I am an optimist and believe that we can overcome these dark days through kindness, honor, and humanity. And while we live in tumultuous times, I am committed to the county I love. I hope we continue our history of innovation. I hope we continue as a “blended culture,” because there is great strength in our diversity. I hope our democracy moves beyond efforts to disenfranchise the poor, the different, and the weak to become more accepting and inclusive. I hope we can find a balance of power in government that gives everyone a chance to realize their dreams.
But it will take more than hope to ensure our democracy survives, because democracy is not a given. It never has been.
Democracy requires diligence and a commitment to our constitution and the principles that ensure equal opportunity and voice for all. We must remain vigilant and take personal responsibility to protect what we have been given through the hard work and sacrifice of those who came before us.
So, on behalf of our forebears, but more importantly, on behalf of those who will inherit this great county, I call on you to act. Stand up for democracy. Stand up for the Constitution. Get involved in your local community and support candidates who speak truth to power. Use your voting power to elect candidates who put public service over profit.
Together, we can ensure that the great democratic experiment we are living thrives for all of us.
Carla Ohara is a retired university administrator dedicated to education, opportunity, and the pathways to realizing one’s potential. She is a daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter of veterans who served and fought for our country. She currently serves as AZ Legislative District 17 Democrats Board Member.