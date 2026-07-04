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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I’ve been doing a lot of thinking as we approach the 250th anniversary of this great country, especially considering the recent Supreme Court ruling on ending humanitarian protections for 1.3 million people living here under Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

First and foremost, we are a land of immigrants. People from all over the world have been coming here for hundreds of years looking for freedom and opportunity. Driven by hope, they come seeking religious freedom, and/or to escape starvation, stagnation and persecution.

Not all have come here voluntarily. An estimated 15 million people were brutally taken from their homes and lives in Africa and brought here as slaves. Slavery was deeply woven into the fabric of the United States and challenged the meaning of democracy. Enslaved peoples’ work formed an economic engine producing half of all U.S. exports and providing much of the financial capital and raw materials to spark industrialization. Bought and sold as property, enslaved people “were valued” at an estimated $2.7 billion in 1860. Their suffering and many contributions to the nation’s growth and success can not be denied, even though there are efforts to “whitewash” that part of our history.

The in-migration of so many people and cultures also had a catastrophic impact on the indigenous population of this country. An estimated 95% of all indigenous people were wiped out by disease, warfare, and displacement. Their many contributions to democratic institutions, medicine, agriculture, architecture, and ecology too often go unrecognized.