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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As summer temperatures continue to reach all-time highs in Tucson, energy costs have followed the same trend and increased substantially in the past decade. In a city where not having electricity is a serious threat to one’s life, Tucson’s residents can either make economic sacrifices to pay their electric bills or brave the intense heat and the risks that come with it. Yet Tucson Electric Power (TEP) has asked the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) to approve a 14% rate increase. If history is a guide, this latest request will be slightly reduced and approved. Requested rate increases of ~8% in 2019 and ~12% in 2022 were slightly reduced and approved. Your electricity bill will go up just as it did in 2020 and 2023, partially because the cost of electricity is reliant on an outdated system that has been captured by for-profit companies.

Until recently, electricity flowed one way — from a power plant to a customer. Building that power plant, buying fuel, installing wires and poles, and hiring maintenance staff was and is expensive. To pay those costs, Tucson and Phoenix turned to for-profit private companies: Phoenix to Arizona Public Service (APS), currently owned by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, and Tucson to TEP, currently owned by Canadian holding company, Fortis Energy. Both are guaranteed a 9.5% return on investments in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Arizona Corporation Commission oversees rate increases to keep those private for-profit companies financially healthy and consumer costs affordable.