Or it could be that people are just sick of politics.

Regardless of the cause, the current 26.48% turnout doesn’t capture the full extent of the bleak representational picture. If you use the number of eligible voters (18 years old and U.S. citizens) in Arizona (about 5.32 million) as the denominator, as opposed to the number of registered voters (4,306,554), turnout drops to 21.5% of the population.

Additionally, unlike the school bond elections that are the subject of Professor Thomson’s analysis, the primary election splits the electorate in two ― Democrats and Republicans vote separate ballots. Therefore, the winners of the recent primary faced, on average, about 11% of the eligible voters of the jurisdiction. If the winner got about 55% of the votes cast, that means he won with about 6% of eligible voters in the district.

Repeating that for emphasis: 6%.

Somebody might respond that these paltry primary numbers don’t matter because we still have the November general election. In November at least, the full population spectrum is better reflected, and we need not worry about Professor Thomson’s distortionary effects.

But general elections are, for the most part, fictitious foregone conclusions. Only two of our nine congressional districts are competitive – the rest are already baked-in victories for the corresponding party. Of our legislative districts, only five or six districts out of 30 are competitive.