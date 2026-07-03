The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, let’s look at some history. Let’s celebrate what is right about our country and ignore things that divide us.
America’s greatness was built not by politicians but by ordinary people. The craftsmen, educators, entrepreneurs, farmers, homemakers, laborers, scientists and tradesmen form the backbone of the nation and embody the true spirit which made our nation the greatest on Earth. And let’s not forget our military that keeps us safe from oppression.
The Declaration of Independence was signed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Most of the 56 delegates signed it on Aug. 2, 1776. By affixing their signatures, the delegates knew they were committing treason against the British Crown. If captured by the British, they could be hung, drawn and quartered. Benjamin Franklin famously said, "We must hang together or we will all hang separately." These brave men valued freedom and its promise for themselves and their posterity so much that they risked and pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor.
People are also reading…
Signing the Declaration proved to be very costly. Five signers were captured by the British and brutally tortured as traitors. Nine fought in the Revolutionary War and died from wounds or hardships. Two lost their sons in the war, and two others had sons captured. At least a dozen of the 56 had their homes pillaged and burned.
The most common profession among them was law (about 35 of the delegates), but they also engaged in other careers simultaneously, including farming, business, diplomacy, and the military. A breakdown of the signers' primary occupations reveals the following:
Lawyers: 23 of the 56 signers (about 41%) earned their living by practicing law, including John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Richard Stockton.
Merchants: The second most common profession, with 12 signers (approximately 21%) relying on mercantile trades and international commerce, among these were John Hancock, Samuel Adams and Robert Morris.
Plantation owners: Accounting for 12 of the signers (21%), managed large agrarian estates, primarily located in the southern colonies, which depended heavily on enslaved labor, including Charles Carroll (the only Catholic to sign the Declaration), Carter Braxton, Thomas Lynch Jr. and Benjamin Harrison.
Farmers: Several delegates worked the land themselves or were primarily designated as farmers; John Morton and George Taylor.
Physicians & surgeons: A handful of delegates brought medical and scientific backgrounds; Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Dr. Benjamin Rush, Dr. Matthew Thornton and Dr. Oliver Wolcott.
Other notable vocations: A few delegates defied the traditional elite categories, bringing highly specialized or unique professions to the signing table; Scientist/inventor/printer: Benjamin Franklin, Clergyman: John Witherspoon, Musician: Francis Hopkinson.
Eight of the signers (14%) were immigrants; Button Gwinnett and Robert Morris, England; Francis Lewis, Wales; James Wilson and John Witherspoon, Scotland, George Taylor and Matthew Thornton, Ireland and James Smith, Northern Ireland.
Note that none of the signers claimed to be professional politicians.
America was built by laborers (many immigrants) who built our homes, toiled on the railroads, and laid the roads and highways; farmers who feed the growing nation and sustained the economy through agricultural innovation and exports; scientists who cure disease, split atoms and put men on the Moon, the soldiers who fought to protect civil liberties and democratic ideals, the activists who formed a more perfect union by ending slavery, pushing for civil rights, fair labor laws and voter equality. Millions more unsung heroes led ordinary lives, raised families and led honorable lives.
Forming a "more perfect union" is the foundational aspiration of the U.S. Constitution, meaning the country is an evolving and ongoing project. The phrase acknowledges that while the nation was built with a strong structure, it requires continuous effort, adaptation and improvement across generations to better serve all citizens.
During the days ahead, many politicians will try to dominate the news and boldly claim credit for America’s success, others will say America has peaked and apologize for sins of the past. Some will blame their lack of success on the failures of previous politicians. Don’t believe them. When it's all said and done, more is said than done. Let’s remember that ordinary people, not loud and flashy politicians, made America what it is.
Ronald Eustice is a retired international marketing executive and the author of more than 40 books on a variety of topics. He has traveled to more than 100 countries, he and his wife Margaret, own a farm in Minnesota and live in Casas Adobes (Tucson).