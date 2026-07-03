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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, let’s look at some history. Let’s celebrate what is right about our country and ignore things that divide us.

America’s greatness was built not by politicians but by ordinary people. The craftsmen, educators, entrepreneurs, farmers, homemakers, laborers, scientists and tradesmen form the backbone of the nation and embody the true spirit which made our nation the greatest on Earth. And let’s not forget our military that keeps us safe from oppression.

The Declaration of Independence was signed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Most of the 56 delegates signed it on Aug. 2, 1776. By affixing their signatures, the delegates knew they were committing treason against the British Crown. If captured by the British, they could be hung, drawn and quartered. Benjamin Franklin famously said, "We must hang together or we will all hang separately." These brave men valued freedom and its promise for themselves and their posterity so much that they risked and pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor.

Signing the Declaration proved to be very costly. Five signers were captured by the British and brutally tortured as traitors. Nine fought in the Revolutionary War and died from wounds or hardships. Two lost their sons in the war, and two others had sons captured. At least a dozen of the 56 had their homes pillaged and burned.

The most common profession among them was law (about 35 of the delegates), but they also engaged in other careers simultaneously, including farming, business, diplomacy, and the military. A breakdown of the signers' primary occupations reveals the following: