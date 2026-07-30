Shifting focus to stop dictatorship
It is so easy, right? Just one guy, the president, for us to love, hate, cheer for or yell at and maybe switch out every four years. The president can solve all our problems instantly — an executive order here, a new regulation there, and voila, job done! No need to consult a slow, argumentative Congress. It isn’t relevant.
Guess what? That’s exactly how we ended up in this mess. Americans have taken the easy way out for decades. We can’t even blame Donald Trump. He saw the perfect opportunity to become King of the World, and grabbed it. It was so easy.
Are you waiting for a “regime change” in 2028? Stop it. Instead, focus on the upcoming Congressional elections and demand that candidates (of both parties) take back their Constitutional controls and defang the Executive Branch. Our Founding Fathers knew that dictatorship (left or right) is prevented by a strong, balanced Congress. Restore the power of Congress and (maybe) we might just save America.
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Gail Gibbs
Oro Valley
Reveille> Attention
Feeling sorry for our military. They're being forced into becoming "Sad Sacks" while Alfred E. Neuman Trump (What me worry?" is deploying them to uncertainties. My siblings and wife have passed. I am the youngest at 85. My oldest brother was a Marine, my second-oldest brother was in the A.F., my second-oldest sister was in the Navy, and my wife and I were in the Army. We served. And I'm asking myself. For what? Well, for sure, it wasn't for what Trump has done, what he's doing and what he will do. Reveille is screaming! I'm now and have been (since Reagan) a RINO. Flake, McCain and others I've supported, but others seemed to be vile in nature. I worry about the HIPPO. " Hang-ons Ingesting Presidential Propaganda Obediently". It's time we all stand at "Attention".
Joe Sanchez
Marana
AZ Corporation Commission
My fellow AZ voters, for you to elect Republicans to these ACC seats is akin to placing the Fox in charge of the Hen House! They've proudly sworn to gut green energy mandates while rolling back clean energy standards. Please observe whose bankrolling their campaigns! For they are the very utilities they're supposedly overseeing in our, the consumers', interest. Meanwhile, our president has the utter hypocrisy to speak of punishing Canada with tariffs for the wildfires his destructive climate-butchering policies have created.
Constance Lauth
Northwest side
Service not transparency
I recently saw a photo of Raymond Floyd giving President Reagan a putting lesson in the Oval Office. The walls were bare — a striking contrast to the current Oval Office, with its Versailles-like gold trim everywhere. That contrast says a great deal: Reagan was the people’s president; Trump is the hedge fund managers’ president. His key cabinet advisers were hedge fund managers focused on the bottom line, not on how their actions affected the workers at the companies they capitalized on. Today, their actions at Trump’s direction show no more service to Americans than they did in business: millions in national park funds misappropriated to put Trump banners on public buildings, a Trump coin, and funds withheld from states based on how they voted in the 2024 election. You often hear this administration use the word “transparency.” What you do not hear is “service,” because they are self-centered and self-aggrandizing.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Arizona election deniers
People of Arizona! Prepare for the growing number of election deniers who are on the November ballot. They believe that all elections are rife with fraud, but only when Democrats are elected. We have a large group of conspiracy-minded candidates who range from QAnon members to former Arizona audit promoters. Let’s start with Andy Biggs, the primary “Stop the Steal” man in Arizona and Congress. Then we have Paul Gosar, who continues to spread doubt about the legitimacy of our election, offering no evidence, and who petitioned Trump for a pardon over his illegal activities. Don’t forget State Representative Kolodin, running for Secretary of State, who has been sanctioned by the Arizona State Bar for his fraudulent lawsuits promoting massive election fraud. Then, we have Warren Peterson, who, along with Karen Fann, oversaw the partisan audit mess in 2021. And Wendy Rogers, who engages with white nationalists, and David Farnsworth, who embraces QAnon. Do your homework to find what candidates really stand for.
Thomas Wilson
Northwest side