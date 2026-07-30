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Shifting focus to stop dictatorship

It is so easy, right? Just one guy, the president, for us to love, hate, cheer for or yell at and maybe switch out every four years. The president can solve all our problems instantly — an executive order here, a new regulation there, and voila, job done! No need to consult a slow, argumentative Congress. It isn’t relevant.

Guess what? That’s exactly how we ended up in this mess. Americans have taken the easy way out for decades. We can’t even blame Donald Trump. He saw the perfect opportunity to become King of the World, and grabbed it. It was so easy.

Are you waiting for a “regime change” in 2028? Stop it. Instead, focus on the upcoming Congressional elections and demand that candidates (of both parties) take back their Constitutional controls and defang the Executive Branch. Our Founding Fathers knew that dictatorship (left or right) is prevented by a strong, balanced Congress. Restore the power of Congress and (maybe) we might just save America.

Gail Gibbs

Oro Valley

Reveille> Attention