The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Tucson is a unique community because of the amount of resources available for constituents and is the city with one of the largest amounts of nonprofits per capita in the nation.
I recently spoke with Judith Scott, the Manager of Communications and Philanthropy at Intermountain Centers, a statewide nonprofit offering health and human services. And what she admitted to me took me by surprise: before she started working there, nearly two years ago, she had never heard of them either. Although Intermountain Centers for Human Development has been around for over 50 years, Judith’s first thought when she heard their name was that they were a tech startup. But in reality, Intermountain is one of Arizona’s most vital and multi-layered health and human services organizations.
Intermountain's mission statement is:
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“Intermountain Centers, and its affiliates, provide services to those who have identified a need through primary medical care, behavioral health care, diagnostics and specialized education services, and housing support services for children, adults and families.”
When asked what made her want to work for Intermountain, Scott replied, "I was hesitant to enter into fundraising and development because I’ve never liked the transactional feel of sales," as she reflected on how she transitioned into the role after a career in education. "But raising money for a cause that has a direct, immediate impact on local families? That is an easy sell." Scott has a critical role in the organization, which is fundraising to keep their programs running, and the marketing aspect of sharing the Intermountain story and collaborating with other organizations to strengthen partnerships.
During our conversation, I asked what is one of the biggest barriers about working for Intermountain. She shared why this statewide organization that serves children, adults and families remains a mystery to the public.
Scott reveals that the lack of awareness of Intermountain is largely due to the branding, marketing and communications. Intermountain Centers for Human Development is the parent company housing 11 different affiliate companies across Arizona, including pillar organizations such as Pinal Hispanic Council and Community Partners. Because these affiliates have kept their individual branding and historical names, many members who receive services most likely do not realize the organization is under the Intermountain umbrella.
But the real issue is dealing with deep, systemic issues she sees in our community.
"The hardest thing about this work is realizing that there is always going to be a need, and there aren't enough instant solutions," Scott shared.
She pointed to the complex issue of homelessness as a prime example. "A roof over someone's head is rarely the only solution. When you look at Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, fundamental physical and mental health requirements have to be met before a person can truly rebuild and contribute back to society. Sometimes, the work we do feels like palliative care because there are systemic barriers that may never have a solution."
Despite the systemic barriers, Scott and her development team are actively expanding Intermountain’s safety net. They are currently writing grants to secure federal funding for rural healthcare, renewing critical housing programs for young adults (ages 16 to 24) in transition, and offering wraparound services to support individuals successfully re-entering society after incarceration.
Our communities are only as strong as the integrated systems we build for our most vulnerable neighbors. Meeting Judith Scott made it clear that although the systemic issues are wide and beyond, the people fighting them are relentless.
It’s time we stop letting Intermountain be Arizona's best-kept secret. To learn more about their statewide services, affiliates, or how to support their mission, visit intermountaincenters.org.
Riggin Scott works with the City of Tucson and is a student at Pima Community College studying social work.