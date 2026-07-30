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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Tucson is a unique community because of the amount of resources available for constituents and is the city with one of the largest amounts of nonprofits per capita in the nation.

I recently spoke with Judith Scott, the Manager of Communications and Philanthropy at Intermountain Centers, a statewide nonprofit offering health and human services. And what she admitted to me took me by surprise: before she started working there, nearly two years ago, she had never heard of them either. Although Intermountain Centers for Human Development has been around for over 50 years, Judith’s first thought when she heard their name was that they were a tech startup. But in reality, Intermountain is one of Arizona’s most vital and multi-layered health and human services organizations.

Intermountain's mission statement is:

“Intermountain Centers, and its affiliates, provide services to those who have identified a need through primary medical care, behavioral health care, diagnostics and specialized education services, and housing support services for children, adults and families.”