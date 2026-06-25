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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Some leaders talk about border communities from a distance. Congressman Juan Ciscomani has taken the time to understand ours by being here.

Before serving in Congress, Congressman Ciscomani was already working alongside the people who depend on the Nogales port every day, including small business owners, ranchers, retailers and logistics leaders. He did the same work we do, advocating for business owners at the chamber level, and learned firsthand that cross-border trade is not just policy. It is jobs, paychecks and economic stability for our region.

That is why his leadership in advancing the modernization of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry matters. For years, we have watched an aging facility hold back one of the country's busiest border crossings. The port handles millions of crossings each year and moves billions of dollars in goods, yet what exists today can no longer do the job. Congestion slows legal trade, puts pressure on officers and hurts our broader economy.

Congressman Ciscomani has not stood on the sidelines. He brought together Republicans and Democrats to push federal agencies to prioritize upgrading this port. Expanding DeConcini to 20 lanes would improve traffic flow, strengthen security, and better serve the millions of people and businesses that depend on it. That is the kind of practical action our community needs.

His support for Nogales goes beyond the port. He helped secure action on the long-standing wastewater crisis affecting our neighborhoods and quality of life, and he has delivered federal funding for roads, public buildings, veteran services and public safety across the region.