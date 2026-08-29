Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The governing board for Tucson Unified School District is complacent, ineffective and too ideological. Its primary focus is more on coalition building and ousting opponents than it is on student success. School boards are supposed to be nonpartisan, and governing board members and candidates have a responsibility to model independent thinking.

However, the TUSD board has an entrenched, political governing structure. Ninety percent of its decisions stem from a 4–1 ideological split or a unanimous 5–0 vote. At their most controversial, they’re divided in a 3-2 block, with Democrats holding the unshakeable majority. It’s specifically that block of 3 that’s kept the board stagnant — consistently voting for the status quo. While consensus may seem positive, it’s resulted in one-dimensional reasoning and an overdependence on administration. Take the recent votes at the Aug. 11 board meeting as examples.

Every board member acknowledged that reliance on AI is detrimental to student success. They still passed the AI updates in a 3-2 vote. The same sitting board also passed a policy in May 2025 requiring all AI use be board-approved. They had many options, including to demand more time. 3 board members chose to passively approve the policy anyway. There was only 15 minutes of commentary, and zero minutes of deliberation or debate that night.