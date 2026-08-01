Build democracy, not dictator presidents
Approaching the midterm elections, there is concern over how these elections will be conducted and whether results “unfavorable” to the administration will be allowed to stand. Regardless of the outcome, those of us who believe in representative democracy need to look at how we got here and begin to make changes.
The Trump administration has shown us how inadequate our system is to prevent the abuse of presidential power. It is not enough to just choose Presidents (of any party) who will not abuse power, but to make changes that will prevent them from doing so. And those changes are going to have to be in the form of Constitutional Amendments. Examples include ending Presidential pardons and eliminating the National Emergencies Act. Trump has consistently abused these powers, and if he can, so can other Presidents.
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This year we celebrated the 250th anniversary of our independence, but independence is not enough. It is time to build a truly representative democracy.
Robin Steinberg
Midtown
Climate Change
For those (that would be you, ACC) who are concerned about the existence or non-existence of climate change, I suggest reading a timely book, “Solvable”, by Susan Solomon.
Sheila Lepley
Northwest side
It is simple logic
All of the GOP election deniers were elected by the same election they are claiming fraudulent. Were they illegitimately put in office? That claim of the results being fraudulent for Trump, while accepting they won, is not rational. If you believe them, you are as deluded as they are.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
It can’t happen here
In WW2, the British employed specialists who studied Hitler’s mentality and thought processes. Psychiatrists gave input to the British Intelligence services! People were reading his daily horoscope to see what he was seeing. In effect, they got inside his head and read his mind. They guessed how he would react. The success of the D-Day invasion is one example.
In a similar manner, Trump’s noticeably bizarre behavior has likely sent the leaders of all countries scrambling to snap up the most competent psychiatrists.
But then again it really seems unlikely that a country with a population of 3% and GDP of 2% of the U.S. persuaded Trump to join in a war with Iran.
It can’t happen here.
Michael Burdoo
West side
A race to the bottom
US News and World Report's current quality of life rankings show Arizona at 34th out of 50. Our ranking should and could be higher, but we are pulled down by our abysmal rank in Public Education at 48th and Opportunity at 42nd. These are the result of over 30 years of Republican majorities in our state legislature and their continual efforts to siphon taxpayer money out of public education. This does not benefit the 90% of children in public schools, their futures or the future of Arizona businesses. Republicans are leading us in a race to the bottom.
Why do we stand for this? The best path for positive change is to vote for Kevin Volk and Holly Lyon for the AZ State House, Edgar Soto for the AZ State Senate and the Save Our Schools-backed Prop 212 to help rebuild public education in our state.
Mel Strijdonk
Oro Valley
Voter process
Whether you mail in your ballot or vote in person, in order to register to vote, you have to show valid ID. In most cases, it is an Arizona driver’s license. If you opt to vote by mail, you will receive your ballot in the mail. Once you mail your ballot, you can track its progress by logging in to the County Recorder’s website. You are also given an option to receive a text informing you of your ballot’s progress. That includes receipt of ballot and signature validation progress. If there are concerns, you will be notified to clear up the issue. Otherwise, your ballot will go through the counting process described in the July 29 LTE.
As a poll worker, when you vote in person, my role is to ask you for your driver’s license, which we check against the voter registration records before giving you a ballot. Don’t be fooled when MAGA uses fear tactics to convince you that the process is rigged.
Donna Pierce
Northeast side