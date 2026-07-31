Trump's meme coin
July 29, Star opinion by Froma Harris.
Great article but missed the most important point. The Trump meme coin was never released as an investment but as a legal way for rich oligarchs worldwide to give $1.4 billion in legal bribes to our president.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see who the purchasers of his meme coins were!
Frank Pitts
Northwest side
Eustice strikes again
Mr. Eustice needs enlightenment. Social democracy is different than "socialism." Social democracy keeps a capitalist market economy, but uses appropriate taxation and government programs to address major social needs (similar to countries like Denmark and Sweden). Joe Biden's level of "lawfare" is dwarfed by Trump's criminality and lust for retribution. Democrats are not about culture wars or "identity." This is a cheap shot by Trump and his idiot supporters, regurgitated by Eustice. Eustice viewed Kamala Harris as "radical," which clearly indicates he never really listened to her. The obscenity of Trump's 2024 election is a testament to the basest instincts of those intellectually incapable of recognizing a liar and con man. Still, even many of those have come to regret their decision. Ronald Eustice is a closet Trump apologist who would probably vote for him again, if that horror was possible — imagine, supporting someone whose presence defiled the presidency and humiliated America to an extent heretofore unimaginable. Thanks, Ronald Eustice.
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Hope Gastelum
East side
Tucson cyclist Matthew Riccotello
Congratulations to Tucson pro cyclist Matthew Riccotello on finishing his debut ride of the 21-stage Tour de France! Matt rode as a mountain domestique for team Decathlon-CMA CGM and turned in a powerful performance on stages 19 and 20, both to the summit of Alp d’Huez, pulling teammates to the top. Matt himself finished the two stages in 11th and 12th place out of about 177 riders. Tucson is proud of you, Matthew. Well done!
Bruce Rabe
Foothills
Trans girls
Think heavens there’s a political party that isn’t distracted by frivolous issues like the economy, crumbling infrastructure, education and health crises, and lack of water. Instead, GOP politicians in Phoenix are focused on the greatest threat to civilization since Attila the Hun: TRANS-GIRLS IN SPORTS and RESTROOMS!
If you care more about “woke” issues like affordability, renewable energy, “doing unto others,” and “liberty and justice for all,” than you do about protecting our weak, fragile daughters, then go ahead and vote for those “socialist” Democrats. But if you want to make America great by persecuting those who frighten you, then you must vote for the anti-social GOP Klan. And don’t forget to vote in person, because mail-in voting is a Commie plot.
Floyd Newsom
Northwest side
What irks me
I haven’t sent an LTE in a long time. Here’s my “irks me” list.
Police enforcement, i.e., speeding, reckless maneuvers, etc. — lax; getting worse.
License tabs — seems like no one cares if these are expired — lost revenue to the city and state.
Soft on crime — there’s no excuse for this — instead, it’s almost glamorous to be a criminal (come on lawmakers!).
Many empty buildings throughout the city. Why not repurpose these for housing the homeless or for the damn data center?
City/County leadership has a spending issue — do they think money grows on trees?
Name recognition — just don’t vote for the person who has a ton of campaign signs on street corners or runs a lot of political ads on TV. Do your homework; find out who’s telling the truth.
My two cents: Issues matter; promises matter; integrity matters; actions matter.
Maureen Gagliardi
East side