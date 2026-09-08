Police openly defend the use of ALPRs as tools for mass surveillance beyond traffic control. That fact should concern anyone opposed to government surveillance. Prop. 319 will give voters the choice to stop police from monitoring them for traffic violations, an important step toward giving citizens the power to decide how we are policed.

There are better ways to manage traffic

There's no question that traffic enforcement is important to encourage safer driving behaviors. During this year's legislative session, Democrats tried to work with Republicans on legislation that would have limited the use of ALPR technology while protecting old-fashioned traffic cameras. Traffic cameras also offer an alternative to direct interaction with police, something that matters especially to communities of color that have been targeted by generations of overpolicing.

But the reality is that Arizona's current photo-enforcement regime has become deeply regressive, with the greatest burden falling on those who have the least. In neighboring New Mexico, traffic tickets start as low as $25 and increase based on the severity of the violation. In contrast, drivers in Phoenix can face fines as high as $250 for a first-time, low-level offense. For someone earning minimum wage, that's two full days of pay.