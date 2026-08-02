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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Arizona-Mexico Commission has spent the past year advocating for the United States to renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) before the July 1, 2026, deadline. Our message to leaders in Washington was simple: protect what works. Make adjustments where needed, but do not undermine the trilateral framework that has made America prosperous for over a decade.

But July 1 came and went, and our trade future remains uncertain.

While Mexico and Canada had both communicated their formal intent to extend the USMCA for an additional 16 years, the U.S. declined to renew on the July 1 deadline. And although that made for an impactful headline, it’s not quite the full story.

What the missed deadline really means

Non-renewal is not termination. Even if the administration sought to withdraw from USMCA, President Trump would likely need congressional approval to do so. This means that even if our three countries fail to agree on amendments during this review period, the USMCA will continue in its current form, with ongoing reviews, until July 1, 2036. In addition, last week U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer traveled to Mexico to meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Secretary of the Economy Marcelo Ebrard for a third round of USMCA trade negotiations.

However, Greer has also indicated that he is planning for interim bilateral trade agreements with Mexico and Canada this year, with broader USMCA changes delayed until 2027.