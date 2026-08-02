Tariffs, the unnecessary Iran war and tax breaks for billionaires have created unaffordable health care, skyrocketing food and gas prices, and unaffordable housing for millions. Poor people look to a "savior" — they thought Trump, a "good businessman" would save them. How has that worked out for them? Republican or Democratic policies?

The Trump administration has increased our national debt to $40 trillion. Republican or Democratic policies?

Banning books, suing universities, suing law firms and proposing that religion, an "ideology," be taught in public schools. Republican or Democratic policies?

Discarding gun regulations, including a ban on assault weapons, restrictions on silencers and background checks, has enabled access to guns by mass shooters — an almost everyday occurrence. The U.S. has the highest gun violence in the world. Republican or Democratic policies?

Creating a Christian nation despite the First Amendment’s protections concerning the separation of church and state — religious ideology and communist ideology are comparable. One ideology takes one dictator — either a Khrushchev or a Trump.

The extreme gap between the wealthy and the poor has created class warfare. In addition, political ideology has divided the nation to an extent never before seen in history. Which party has created the wealth gap or the divisiveness? Republican or Democratic?

A dictator must control the media. Under political pressure from threats or lawsuits against journalists who disagree with the autocrat, the media eventually capitulates. This has happened with Paramount (CBS), Disney (ABC) and Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN). Who has tried to suppress the media? Republicans or Democrats?

A dictator must control voting and take away voting rights. Gerrymandering and restrictive voting laws that create obstacles for some minorities are the methods. Who is doing that? Republicans or Democrats?