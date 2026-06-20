The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The Arizona Daily Star recently published a primer explaining who can vote in this year's primary elections and how to participate. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, a broader question is worth considering. Are our elections giving Arizonans choices they deserve?
Too often, the answer is no.
Arizona's primary elections routinely attract only about a quarter of registered voters. Yet in many legislative and statewide races, those low-turnout elections decide general election winners. General election voters must choose among candidates selected by a relatively small group of party loyalists, and the outcome is all but determined if one party dominates their district. This year, nine legislative races will be decided in the primary because the winner will face no opponent in the general election.
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This lack of competition is not the exception. It is the norm in Arizona. Twenty-five of Arizona's 30 legislative districts strongly favor one party, meaning the most consequential election often occurs in the summer primary rather than the November general election. In many cases, even primary voters are denied a meaningful choice. This year, 20 of 30 State Senate districts have no primary opposition. When elections are effectively decided by a small fraction of voters, candidates have little incentive to appeal beyond their party's most reliable base.
The result is predictable. Officials have fewer incentives to cooperate. There is more polarization, more blaming. We have a political system that rewards division over problem-solving. This is clearly demonstrated at the Legislature, where the majority party decides which bills receive hearings, leaving many proposals from minority-party lawmakers unheard regardless of their potential merits.
At the same time, Arizona has a large and growing number of unaffiliated voters—people who do not identify with traditional political parties. Many are frustrated with their limited ballot choices. They wish for candidates who focus on solving problems rather than advancing inflexible partisan agendas and villainizing those who disagree.
The No Labels Party exists in response to this growing reality. Today, unaffiliated voters make up the largest group of voters in one-third of Arizona's legislative districts and the second-largest group in most of the rest. These voters deserve meaningful representation. The party was created to give independent-minded candidates and voters options. Unlike traditional political parties, it does not require adherence to an ideological platform or litmus test. Candidates are encouraged to present their own ideas and be judged on their qualifications, experience, and ability to lead.
There was a practical reason for the party too. Under Arizona law, unaffiliated candidates must collect nearly seven times as many petition signatures as candidates running under a political party. This barrier makes it more difficult for independent candidates to compete. In 2024, it took over 44,000 signatures to qualify for office, requiring nearly 60,000 to account for invalid submissions. This makes ballot access very expensive, limiting independent campaigns to candidates with substantial personal wealth or major financial backing.
No Labels only endorses candidates who focus on statesmanship, civility, and long-term solutions rather than partisan conflict. It encourages coalition-building, respect for differing viewpoints, and decisions grounded in facts and thoughtful deliberation. The goal is simple: to broaden voter participation, create a political system that better reflects all Arizonans, and craft public policy that best serves our state.
This year, unaffiliated voters will have the opportunity to request a No Labels ballot in the primary election. For those frustrated by increasing polarization, this election cycle there will be a chance to vote for candidates who offer a different approach.
More choices produce better election results and create better incentives for candidates. Better incentives lead to better behavior, better governance, and more representative policy. If Arizona is to address its most important challenges, we need leaders who can bring people together, focus on solving problems, and represent more than a single political faction. The No Labels candidates on the July and November ballots offer a refreshing possibility.
Regardless of political affiliation, we all share responsibility for the health of our democracy. That responsibility starts with participation. Democracy works best when more voices are heard, not fewer. The most important thing is to vote, including in the primaries.
Sarah Smallhouse is a No Labels Party of Arizona Committee Member.