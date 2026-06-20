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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Arizona Daily Star recently published a primer explaining who can vote in this year's primary elections and how to participate. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, a broader question is worth considering. Are our elections giving Arizonans choices they deserve?

Too often, the answer is no.

Arizona's primary elections routinely attract only about a quarter of registered voters. Yet in many legislative and statewide races, those low-turnout elections decide general election winners. General election voters must choose among candidates selected by a relatively small group of party loyalists, and the outcome is all but determined if one party dominates their district. This year, nine legislative races will be decided in the primary because the winner will face no opponent in the general election.

This lack of competition is not the exception. It is the norm in Arizona. Twenty-five of Arizona's 30 legislative districts strongly favor one party, meaning the most consequential election often occurs in the summer primary rather than the November general election. In many cases, even primary voters are denied a meaningful choice. This year, 20 of 30 State Senate districts have no primary opposition. When elections are effectively decided by a small fraction of voters, candidates have little incentive to appeal beyond their party's most reliable base.