That formula applies to buses, parks, policing, and every area where Tucson residents have been saying the same thing for years: restore order, maintain the basics, and stop pretending ideological projects are a substitute for competent government.

The pattern is clear. Tucson’s leaders find money and energy for their priorities, but not for citizens’ priorities. Tucson spent more than $160 million on climate-related projects in 2025. That is not local government doing its job. That is money and attention diverted from the first duties of a city. The city manager’s budget process recently included proposals to close two fire stations and eight recreation centers, while park maintenance still faced cuts. That tells residents everything about City Hall’s hierarchy of concern.

The family raising children in midtown is not asking for a climate brand. The kid practicing football at Mission Manor Park is not asking for a social justice slogan. The bus driver being threatened on the job is not asking for another committee. They are asking for a city that works.

They are asking for a city for citizens.

This is not a callous demand. It is the moral foundation of local government. Families doing the work, paying the taxes, building neighborhoods, and raising the next generation must come first. If they do not, the community declines. Productive citizens leave. Their children leave. Their businesses leave. Their tax base leaves. What remains is a city with more needs, fewer contributors, weaker institutions, and politicians congratulating themselves for intentions and promises while presiding over collapse.