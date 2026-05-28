The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
There are two meanings of the word “citizen.” One is modern and legal: a person formally attached to a nation by birth or naturalization. But the older meaning is local and civic: someone attached to, invested in, and responsible for the health of a city. A citizen works, pays taxes, raises children, builds businesses, coaches teams, volunteers, obeys the law, keeps the peace, and expects the city to do the basic work of civilization in return.
Tucson’s crises have roots in City Hall forgetting that second meaning.
A city does not live because politicians pass resolutions, join climate coalitions, create equity commissions, or fly to conferences to talk about innovation. A city lives because productive citizens believe it is worth staying. It lives because families form, children play in safe parks, workers ride buses without fear, police remove bad actors from the streets, and taxpayers see their money returned in order, cleanliness, safety, and competence.
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By that standard, Tucson is failing.
Not all at once. Not everywhere. Not beyond revival. But in the way cities decline: slowly, then suddenly. Parks maintenance gets cut. Buses become places of fear. Schools lose families. Parents stop imagining a future here for their children. Citizens vote with their feet.
Sun Tran drivers have stood before the mayor and council and said what City Hall has refused to hear. One operator said: “We are telling you, we are not safe on the bus.” Then he asked the question that should shame every elected official in Tucson: “Why won’t you believe us? Why can you not hear our voices?”
Concerns have been disregarded, and corrections have not been made.
That formula applies to buses, parks, policing, and every area where Tucson residents have been saying the same thing for years: restore order, maintain the basics, and stop pretending ideological projects are a substitute for competent government.
The pattern is clear. Tucson’s leaders find money and energy for their priorities, but not for citizens’ priorities. Tucson spent more than $160 million on climate-related projects in 2025. That is not local government doing its job. That is money and attention diverted from the first duties of a city. The city manager’s budget process recently included proposals to close two fire stations and eight recreation centers, while park maintenance still faced cuts. That tells residents everything about City Hall’s hierarchy of concern.
The family raising children in midtown is not asking for a climate brand. The kid practicing football at Mission Manor Park is not asking for a social justice slogan. The bus driver being threatened on the job is not asking for another committee. They are asking for a city that works.
They are asking for a city for citizens.
This is not a callous demand. It is the moral foundation of local government. Families doing the work, paying the taxes, building neighborhoods, and raising the next generation must come first. If they do not, the community declines. Productive citizens leave. Their children leave. Their businesses leave. Their tax base leaves. What remains is a city with more needs, fewer contributors, weaker institutions, and politicians congratulating themselves for intentions and promises while presiding over collapse.
Tucson can turn the ship. But it requires hard-nosed, disciplined, first-things-first leadership. No more hand-waving. No more pet projects while parks decay. No more social experiments while drivers beg for safety. No more pretending compassion means abandoning standards.
Tucson does not need more slogans. It needs a mayor and council willing to put contributing citizens first.
More than that, it needs those same citizens to demand it. That means voting for representatives who put Tucson’s livability and prosperity first. It means showing up at public meetings to outweigh the niche interests that capture City Hall’s attention. It means writing letters, speaking up, and refusing to be ignored.
This is hard for citizens with jobs, children, volunteer commitments, and full lives. But engagement in local government is a non-negotiable duty of citizenship. It must be your vote, but it must be more than your vote.
Tucson needs more citizens in the fullest sense of the word. When we stand up, we cannot be ignored.
Taylor Davidson is a lifelong Tucsonan, local business owner, and Ward 3 resident.