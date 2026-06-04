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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Sometimes the signs are easy to miss. A teenager spends more time alone. A once talkative child becomes quiet. A student who was excited about school suddenly seems overwhelmed, exhausted or disconnected.

Many parents have had that moment where they wonder: Is everything OK? The truth is, many young people are struggling right now. And parents are too. Parents are balancing work, rising costs, packed schedules, caregiving responsibilities and the constant feeling that there are not enough hours in the day. Many are exhausted and trying to hold everything together for the people they love.

For parents whose child is already in pain, the weight is heavier still. Watching your child struggle with depression, anxiety, or thoughts of self-harm can leave the strongest parents feeling frightened, guilty and overwhelmed. Wondering what you missed, if your child will be OK. Those feelings are not a failure of love. They are what love looks like when it is afraid. They are also a signal that you deserve support.

Parents do not have to carry it alone. There is help. Counselors, support groups, pediatricians, faith communities, schools, and mental health professionals exist because no family is meant to navigate every challenge by themselves. Reaching for support is not failure. It is care, strength and the first step toward healing.

For too long, mental health treatment has carried an unnecessary stigma. Many families fear being judged for taking their child to counseling or admitting they are struggling. Asking for help should never be viewed differently than seeking treatment for asthma, diabetes or broken bones. Mental health is health.