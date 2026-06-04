The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Sometimes the signs are easy to miss. A teenager spends more time alone. A once talkative child becomes quiet. A student who was excited about school suddenly seems overwhelmed, exhausted or disconnected.
Many parents have had that moment where they wonder: Is everything OK? The truth is, many young people are struggling right now. And parents are too. Parents are balancing work, rising costs, packed schedules, caregiving responsibilities and the constant feeling that there are not enough hours in the day. Many are exhausted and trying to hold everything together for the people they love.
For parents whose child is already in pain, the weight is heavier still. Watching your child struggle with depression, anxiety, or thoughts of self-harm can leave the strongest parents feeling frightened, guilty and overwhelmed. Wondering what you missed, if your child will be OK. Those feelings are not a failure of love. They are what love looks like when it is afraid. They are also a signal that you deserve support.
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Parents do not have to carry it alone. There is help. Counselors, support groups, pediatricians, faith communities, schools, and mental health professionals exist because no family is meant to navigate every challenge by themselves. Reaching for support is not failure. It is care, strength and the first step toward healing.
For too long, mental health treatment has carried an unnecessary stigma. Many families fear being judged for taking their child to counseling or admitting they are struggling. Asking for help should never be viewed differently than seeking treatment for asthma, diabetes or broken bones. Mental health is health.
Sometimes a teenager needs someone outside the family to talk to. Sometimes parents need guidance. Therapy, counseling, peer support, and early intervention can give young people tools to manage anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, and overwhelming emotions before they grow into deeper crises.
Treatment works, even when the struggle has moved well past a bad week or a rough season. Some young people are facing far more — persistent depression, self-harm, substance use, eating disorders or moments of crisis that require a higher level of care. Those families are not broken, and they are not beyond help. With the right combination of clinical treatment, family involvement and steady support, young people recover. They build lives they want to be present for. We see it every day.
The CDC's most recent national survey of high school students found that about 4 in 10 reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and roughly 1 in 5 seriously considered seeking help for thoughts of suicide in the past year. Those numbers improved slightly from the prior survey, which suggests the work being done in schools, clinics, homes and communities is reaching kids. Behind every number is a real child trying to navigate a complicated world.
The pandemic reshaped childhood, costing many young people years of connection, structure and milestones they have never fully recovered from. Social media intensifies the pressure, surrounding teenagers with nonstop comparison and criticism that follows them everywhere.
Many young people have become skilled at hiding their feelings because they fear being seen as weak, dramatic, or a burden. That is why it is so important for adults to pay attention to obvious warning signs, but also to changes in mood, behavior, motivation, energy and connection.
Communities have a responsibility to make these conversations more normal and accessible. Schools, health care providers, faith organizations, youth programs, and local leaders can help reduce stigma by encouraging honest conversations about emotional well-being and raising awareness of resources.
Kids don't need perfect parents or perfect circumstances. They do need adults to notice when something feels wrong, have difficult conversations, and seek help when needed. Support, connection, and treatment can make a difference.
May was Mental Health Awareness Month and National Adolescent Health Month — a reminder that emotional well-being is as critical as physical health. By recognizing struggles early, responding with compassion and encouraging families to seek support without fear or shame, we can ensure more young people — and the parents who love them — feel seen, supported, and hopeful about the future.
Help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.
Shawna Beckman is a licensed clinical social worker and Chief Clinical Officer at Artemis Adolescent Centers (Tucson and Surprise, AZ).