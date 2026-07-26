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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Last week, Tucson woke up to the awful news and jarring description of a mass casualty event downtown. What immediately followed were the usual self-serving comments from our local leaders seeking to parlay this event into advancing their individual causes. Mayor Romero blamed gun laws. Then, County Attorney Conover praised by name her Deputy Attorneys who were required to respond to the scene. This was followed by local downtown businesses who lauded the lack of police presence. All of this ignores the individual act of a lone TPD officer who neutralized the horrible threat, perhaps preventing more catastrophic injuries.

Officer Tanner Wolverton was part of a TPD deployment that provides police presence downtown on the weekends and special holidays. Officer Wolverton was in full uniform with several officers positioned several hundred feet from Empire Pizza when he suddenly heard rapid gunfire close by. He also saw muzzle flashes from a gun indicating the shooter was aiming into a crowd. While still processing this information, Officer Wolverton then observed the shooter running right at him and his fellow officers. Officer Wolverton unholstered, activated his body-worn camera, and shot once at the shooter, ending the threat immediately. The officers then transitioned into providing life-saving medical care to the shooter after securing his gun.

This is not about national or local issues or the bravery of our county attorney’s office. This is about the proud members of the Tucson Police officers, who reacted pursuant to their training.