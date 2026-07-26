The situation is even more dire at Davis-Monthan AFB (D-M), home to nearly 11,000 joint personnel, where the clinic is outdated and cannot provide care for mental health and musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, which have accounted for 82% of duty-limiting conditions since 2001. It is also not equipped to address routine medical needs, leading military personnel and their families to rely on off-base emergency departments and urgent care clinics, which are neither designed nor staffed to provide follow-up care and may require out-of-pocket costs.

Mental health and MSK account for over 510,000 annual health care visits for veterans and service members in the Tucson area, a number projected to increase by 10% by 2028. Nearly 66,000 of those visits occur in emergency departments and urgent care clinics across 66 locations in the Tucson area. 50% of those visits result in unresolved conditions without treatment.

To begin addressing these issues, SAVAHCS and the Air Force are working on resource-sharing projects, including manpower and facility use, to further improve care for veterans and active-duty service members. The TCAVA includes legislative language that makes these types of sharing agreements and infrastructure projects more feasible through legislation like the CHIP-IN Act.

Unfortunately, the TCAVA (HR 9737/S 4774) has stalled because several national veterans’ organizations have objected to Section 108 of the bill, which would reduce future disability ratings for tinnitus and sleep apnea to partially offset the legislation's costs. However, supporters of the legislation counter that the VA has already signaled its intent to take those actions and that the omnibus bill's language will direct any savings to support veterans' programs rather than disappear into the broader federal budget.