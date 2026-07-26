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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizonans will choose a lieutenant governor for the first time this fall, as running mate to whoever is elected governor.

Voters in 2022 passed Proposition 131, amending the state Constitution to create the office, moving it ahead of secretary of state in line of succession. Candidates for governor must name running mates at least 60 days before the general election.

Like U.S. vice president, Arizona’s lieutenant governor has two functions: to succeed the governor should she or he vacate the office; assume duties the governor assigns, such as chief of staff or another post for which the governor has appointment authority.

As is asked when presidential candidates select their running mates, will this help the electability of gubernatorial hopefuls?

No, political pollster Mike Noble told Phoenix NPR affiliate KJZZ in March: "...it’s going to be just like the vice presidential pick, which is a lot of talk, a lot of hubbub. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t actually make an impact."

Yet, voters should care about lieutenant governor because of a history of gubernatorial vacancies. Six of our 24 governors left early, including two who died in office.

Five times, the secretary of state became governor; once, when Gov. Wesley Bolin died in 1978, Attorney General Bruce Babbitt was next in line, because the secretary of state’s office was vacant after Bolin stepped up nearly five months earlier to replace Gov. Raúl Castro, who resigned.