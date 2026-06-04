When SRP has rates 10%-50% cheaper than TEP — with the gap expanding — why would you locate a business in Southern Arizona? Or, for that matter, when Texas is 40% cheaper, why would you locate here?

Worse yet, some cities, like Mesa, own their own electric utility and send excess profits to their general fund, allowing them to have lower fees and taxes.

How can we compete with that? We can’t. Not without changing the system.

Texas split generation from distribution and forced generators to compete for customers. This competitive market has been successful in keeping prices down — as competitive markets tend to do. It has also resulted in the most rapid rollout of solar and storage in the country — because free, competitive markets with risk-taking investors are far more efficient at allocating capital than government-protected monopolies and aloof regulators.

Municipalization of distribution is the most straightforward way to split generation from distribution in Arizona. It would allow the city — IBEW really, who already does the job for SRP and partially, though declining, for TEP/Fortis — to manage the wires while allowing generation companies to compete for our business. Competition must be actively protected from capture/sabotage. Texas did a good job of that; California did not.

Municipalization is deregulation. It frees us of the broken, backward regulatory model.