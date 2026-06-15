Peter Bisschop

East side

Historic comeback

The second shot heard round the world happened Wednesday night in New York City at Madison Square Garden. My Knicks made the shot of the century. One more and it's a victory for the ages.

Mike Perlman

Foothills

Lost sheep

Let’s clear some things up to start. The religious right is neither. Do you think that if Jesus Christ was on this Earth today. He (she) would be locking people up for their efforts to survive! Would He separate mothers from their children? The religious right seems to think so? Why else would they support such a demon as Trump? Let’s not lose sight of Trump's greedy behavior, as he spends taxpayer money on things that honor him, not Christ. Christ would be spending that money on those in need, not rich friends. Let’s be clear, I am a Christian, and as such I feel the necessity to speak out about what is going on in God Bless America. I pray that all those who identify as religious right supporters of Trump, which is one of his major support groups, realize, if they already haven't, he is not a true Christian! Please vote anti-Trump and resist.

Peter Morales

Midtown

Understand life