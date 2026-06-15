Data vs alfalfa
I agree with Vinn Leuthold from June 8 that AI water use seems a ‘drop in the bucket’ next to alfalfa fields, on the surface.
But hidden in AI’s dark underbelly are facts: Used data center water is highly toxic; data center water usage back in 2023 in the US was 800 billion liters, including indirect power grid usage; data centers pollute air, degrade property value, take power from our grid and emit constant noise. Upticks in ER visits from people living near data centers is also fact. Leftover alfalfa irrigation water, on the other hand, quietly seeps back into the ground intact — minus what the plants stole.
The bigger question is: why are current lawmakers traveling the world on our tax dollars, inviting global companies to come steal Arizonans’ water?
Why have current lawmakers refused to address Arizona’s archaic water law, which allows foreign-profit extractors endless water, but leaves citizens dry?
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Who’s grifting who here?
April LaLande
Northwest side
Happy Father's Day
Father's Day is always one of my favorite times. I usually see or hear from my six remaining children. I have tried to provide care, support, guidance, and love over the years. I have tried to be a part of their lives, showing love and affection and listening to their needs. I have tried to model good behavior, showing them integrity, responsibility, kindness, and respect.No father is perfect. Being a good father is usually less about never making mistakes and more about showing up consistently. To all the fathers out there, I sincerely hope you and your children have a Happy Father's Day
Tom McGorray
Northwest side
Sun Tran
"Temporary" free rides on Sun Tran has brought crime at bus stops and on buses, rate increases in trash, water bills, fees for assorted city services, and a looming drivers' strike. Three cheers for socialism and sticking it to the taxpayer. Thanks, Comrade Romero and the City Politburo!
Scott Thompson
East side
Coach's pregnancy
I am terribly disappointed in those who sent hate-filled comments to UA women's basketball coach Becky Burke. Why? This woman is working with the UA's athletes and deserves our support. Her wife being pregnant is a joyful moment in their lives, and we should all share in that joy. Becky is working hard for us, and we should support her and her family. Congratulations to her from a season ticket holder. GO CATS!!
Paul Smith
Midtown
Disappointment in the Daily Star
I have noticed over the past many months, with sadness and disappointment, how many news articles in the Daily Star are from non-local sources. An increasing number of articles are from USA Today. If I had wanted to subscribe to USA Today, I would have done that instead. Another frequent source of stories is the Arizona Republic. Some of those stories are very local to communities in the Phoenix area, and have little to no significance for those of us in Tucson. With so many of the Star's reporters let go over the past few years, we are losing our local newspaper. I love to read a daily physical newspaper, but I'm not sure how long I can hang on to my subscription to our fading "local" newspaper.
Patrick O'Connor
Northeast side
Ignoring Bid Daddy
Re: The Letter of June 10th "It's easy to ignore this president. JUST TRY."
You must be right. There are so many people doing just that! He wants his name splattered everywhere.
And everyone ignores him. He disregards any laws that he doesn't like. And no one much cares. He starts a needless war and murders little children, claiming to know the world would be pretty much annihilated if he
had not done us such a huge favor. When asked if he had evidence to suggest that California's gubernatorial race was rigged, he didn't have a reasonable answer ... so he lost his cool and told Kristen Welker that if she did not already know that, she's either crooked. Or stupid!
He still blames Biden and Obama for most everything.
And you say it's easy to ignore him. You must be one of the Republican senators, but I don't know which state you are from.
Must be the state of bliss.
David Hatch
Southeast side
Poor patient care at St. Joe's
People in this unfortunate situation may need to use the services of a patient care advocate. A patient care advocate guides patients and families through the healthcare system, acting as a liaison to improve communication, resolve conflicts, and ensure patient rights are upheld. They assist with navigating complex treatment plans, managing insurance disputes, auditing medical bills, and coordinating care between providers to reduce stress and improve health outcomes. Years ago, when my mother was having a multitude of issues with her care, I turned to PCA Tucson. They not only made my mother's care more bearable, they also helped me get through trying times. When having issues with an institution that is not concerned with one's level of care, let the experts guide you through the maze. There is a cost for the services, but it is well worth it. Don't put up with the runaround.
Peter Bisschop
East side
Historic comeback
The second shot heard round the world happened Wednesday night in New York City at Madison Square Garden. My Knicks made the shot of the century. One more and it's a victory for the ages.
Mike Perlman
Foothills
Lost sheep
Let’s clear some things up to start. The religious right is neither. Do you think that if Jesus Christ was on this Earth today. He (she) would be locking people up for their efforts to survive! Would He separate mothers from their children? The religious right seems to think so? Why else would they support such a demon as Trump? Let’s not lose sight of Trump's greedy behavior, as he spends taxpayer money on things that honor him, not Christ. Christ would be spending that money on those in need, not rich friends. Let’s be clear, I am a Christian, and as such I feel the necessity to speak out about what is going on in God Bless America. I pray that all those who identify as religious right supporters of Trump, which is one of his major support groups, realize, if they already haven't, he is not a true Christian! Please vote anti-Trump and resist.
Peter Morales
Midtown
Understand life
On the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Pope Leo XIV wrote, "Soccer reminds us of something we must not forget: life is not a race to show off on our own, but a path we learn to walk together. Anyone who does not know how to pass the ball, even if they have talent, has not yet understood the game. Anyone who does not know how to live with and for others has not yet understood life." Indeed, to live with and for others being the essence of human existence is a universal truth, not just for Christians. Those Christians who never read or forgot the story of the good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37) might ask, “Who are others?” Well, “others” means everyone besides you, including those you despise or hate. Yes, policymakers ripping the social safety net, detaining people without due process, treating foreigners like garbage, etc., do not understand life. Please show the world that enough Americans do understand life by our votes!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown