Fix it, don’t name it
I just read about an interview with Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior. He couldn’t commit to removing Trump's name from the Kennedy Center, as there might be an appeal. He then talked about the deteriorating condition of the building. So, why couldn’t the Trump administration just fix the problems? Why did Trump's name need to be applied to the building?
Norman Patten
Midtown
Pay Pima County workers fairly
I am a county employee and chair of the Pima County division of AFSCME Local 449. How much has the cost of living gone up in the past year? Rent? Gasoline? Groceries? The Pima County Board of Supervisors has proposed a 3% raise for all county workers. That is less than $1,000 for the lowest-paid among us. This is clearly not enough for the majority of county workers. Those with the highest salaries would make over $4,500 with this raise. All of us are already chronically underpaid, and those who get paid the least suffer the most. The county has an obligation to protect its most vulnerable, lowest-paid employees. The Board of Supervisors should enact a tiered pay raise, where the lowest-paid workers get a bigger percentage than those who are currently the highest paid. We deserve fair pay, and Pima County can do better.
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Lauren Hebert
Midtown
ROTFL
I have to laugh if these Trump loyalists — pun intended — are serious, and they just never took an economics class or really get outside of Fox entertainment media
The latest opinion from a loyal cult follower had me laughing so hard. Then, realizing he may be serious, I considered a health check on the elderly individual.
The fact the rants even get published for mere entertainment is just hilarious.
Dan Hunt
Midtown
Rep. Wilmeth wants us to drink dust
MAGA and Tea Party Republican Justin Wilmeth needs to open his eyes and see that we live in a desert. His op-ed in favor of voracious water use by data centers didn't mention that Arizona is in a 26-year megadrought.
Also, the Department of the Interior has proposed to cut Arizona's Colorado River supply by up to 40% this year.
Now is the worst possible time and place to support water-gobbling data centers. A major AI-focused data center campus uses 500 million–1 billion+ gallons per year. Arizona now has roughly 100 operational data centers and another 86 planned or under construction, according to a 2026 analysis cited by Axios.
If Rep. Wilmeth gets his way, Arizonans will be drinking dust from their kitchen taps and taking showers with sand.
Larry Bodine
Foothills