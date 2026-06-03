Fix it, don’t name it

I just read about an interview with Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior. He couldn’t commit to removing Trump's name from the Kennedy Center, as there might be an appeal. He then talked about the deteriorating condition of the building. So, why couldn’t the Trump administration just fix the problems? Why did Trump's name need to be applied to the building?

Pay Pima County workers fairly

I am a county employee and chair of the Pima County division of AFSCME Local 449. How much has the cost of living gone up in the past year? Rent? Gasoline? Groceries? The Pima County Board of Supervisors has proposed a 3% raise for all county workers. That is less than $1,000 for the lowest-paid among us. This is clearly not enough for the majority of county workers. Those with the highest salaries would make over $4,500 with this raise. All of us are already chronically underpaid, and those who get paid the least suffer the most. The county has an obligation to protect its most vulnerable, lowest-paid employees. The Board of Supervisors should enact a tiered pay raise, where the lowest-paid workers get a bigger percentage than those who are currently the highest paid. We deserve fair pay, and Pima County can do better.