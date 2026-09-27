Re-elect the people’s attorney Mayes
Attorney General Kris Mayes has distinguished herself as a fighter for the people and one of Arizona’s strongest consumer advocates.
Mayes filed more than two dozen federal lawsuits against the Trump administration regarding data privacy, public health, federal funding, public safety, election integrity, clean energy, medical research and birthright citizenship, with a success rate of 80%.
Mayes has fought for a more just and more affordable Arizona, as well. She sued a Saudi company draining our aquifers, corporate landlords accused of colluding to raise rents, institutions accused of elder abuse, and has challenged utility rate increases. She prosecuted fraudsters taking advantage of Arizonans and drug traffickers bringing fentanyl into the state.
As Arizona’s top law enforcement official and consumer guardian, Kris Mayes has filed 49 lawsuits on our behalf, proving she is indeed an attorney for the people.
People are also reading…
For her successes in halting Trump’s ruinous agenda and protecting Arizonans against unjust and unfair treatment, Kris Mayes has earned our vote for Attorney General.
Joanne Wells
SaddleBrooke
What Democrats really stand for
In response to the Sept. 23 letter, there is no more of a “hate Trump crowd” than there was a “hate Biden crowd.” Yes, we’re a divided nation, but your lies beg a response. Democrat policies are not for open borders, men in women’s sports, promoting sex changes for minors or defunding the police.
I do support free education, healthcare for all, treating all humans with respect to their life choices, women having autonomy over their bodies, fair and compassionate immigration policies, an ICE department that follows our own laws.
Your view of our “economic engine” is debatable, but I suspect when Biden was in office you were not open to “looking at the positives.” Today’s economy is only working for billionaires.
Trump is unhinged; he has no clue how to negotiate the war he started, his and his family’s grifting is endless, the dangers of AI are hanging over our heads, and we are still waiting for those Epstein files to be investigated. So yes, vote blue.
Mary Jordison
Northwest side
Homeless problem
Having sold our home in rural southwest Virginia, my wife and I arrived in Tucson on July 12. At once we began to fully realize just how bad the summer heat is! On top of that, the amount of traffic on the roads, combined with rough streets and crazy drivers, made leaving home a real white-knuckle experience. Being familiar with Tucson, we sorta knew what we were getting into, but one thing we were broadsided by was the massive homeless population. Everywhere you look, there are destitute individuals. Most are begging on every street corner and/or loitering around the bus stops. I'm aware of many ministries that are assisting with food and clothing, but what is the city doing? Is there a plan to get them off the streets, especially during the summer months? Is panhandling legal? Is it legal to sleep in Reid Park and use drugs openly? Letting people destroy their lives without intervening isn't "compassion " in my book. City leaders must do better.
Tim Fuller
East side
No on 421?
What worries me is all the details in an all-or-nothing decision on Prop 421.
How do we find a completely competent staff to run the operation?
How does the city take over all the equipment and infrastructure to keep the present operation running smoothly during transition?
This looks like such a very big leap!
Hollis Toal
Midtown
Ciscomani — who do you stand with?
Representative Juan Ciscomani has stated repeatedly that he stands with Trump and supports the war in Iran. Back in May, he declared that the “war would be ending very soon.” Four months later, with war costs upward of $43 billion, US defense weapons have been rapidly depleted, and Americans have paid an estimated $100 billion more for fuel since the war started than they would have if there were no conflict. Not to mention the loss of human life and potentially billions more needed for damaged or destroyed US facilities across the Middle East. Are we safer? The Iranian regime has not collapsed; our allies have all but disappeared, and there is a chokehold on the international economy thanks to this endless war.
Meanwhile, Trump reported more than $2.2 billion in income in 2025 through crypto coins, foreign licensing deals and other means.
Juan Ciscomani, do you still stand with Trump? We need to know; early voting begins soon.
Sarah Kennedy
Northwest side
AZ education: Collaboration > blame
Our education system faces serious challenges, but blaming individual teachers for systemic problems will not solve them. As a junior-high math teacher, I work every day to meet students where they are while balancing state standards, curriculum pacing, learning gaps, intervention, data collection, classroom behavior, grading and family communication, all within a limited class period.
Teachers do not control state standards, class sizes, prior learning gaps, or every behavior students bring into the classroom. When we contact families about academics or behavior, it is because we need partnership, not because we want more work. Parents should absolutely advocate for their children and ask questions, but educators also deserve professional respect. Students need accountability, support and consistent expectations from both school and home.
Improving education cannot become a competition over who is to blame. Real progress requires parents, students, teachers and administrators to work together with respect, communication and shared responsibility.
Benjamin Alvarez
Northwest side
Roads
I recently read a letter to the editor that said after a 10-day trip to New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut the writer noticed that the roads were better there than Arizona. The writer said he knew of no rational explanation for the difference and asked for one. State gas taxes in those states are significantly higher than in Arizona.
Howard Strause
Foothills
Common sense
"Let's get back to common sense." It takes a lot of chutzpah to say these words with a straight face. But that is exactly what Juan Ciscomani says, directly into the camera, on his latest campaign ad.
So common sense must mean to Juan Ciscomani:
• Voting with DJT 100% of the time.
• Voting to cut back on Medicaid funding, affecting the most vulnerable.
• Supporting a war with no plan and no end in sight.
• Cutting funding for food assistance programs and health care subsidies.
• Over the years, hiding from many of his CD6 constituents.
This is not "common sense." This is uncommon arrogance.
Fran McNeely
Northeast side
Upside-down world
This election, remember:
• The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
• The Epstein Files.
• Trump’s corruption through manipulation of the market and crypto scam to increase his wealth by billions .
• Trump is a convicted felon.
I never thought I would see the end of due process or US citizens killed by ICE agents. The lies, ignoring the Constitution and the rule of law, censoring of journalists, the lack of respect for science and the humanities, destroying relationships with our allies across the world only to embrace the dictators of China, Russia and North Korea makes me feel like I am living in an upside-down world.
Our vote is sacred and shapes the kind of community, country and world we want to live in.
Voting is one way we live out our faith to serve our neighbors, not billionaires, and seek the well-being of all.
We must demand equitable access to the ballot and elections free from intimidation and violence.
Rachel Rulmyr, Ed.D.
Oro Valley