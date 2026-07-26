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Slow death

GOP gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs launched a quizzically distorted attack against Governor Katie Hobbs in his opening campaign salvo. Biggs accused Hobbs of not addressing homelessness in the state because she enforced Arizona law. In Arizona, no developer can legally build a development unless he/she guarantees 100-year access to water. Apparently, Biggs thinks that the only viable way to address homelessness is to allow his developer buddies to draw down our water table to zero. Biggs and his cronies are seemingly unaware that we live in a desert in the midst of a protracted Drought.

Arizona Republicans believe that rapacious businesses should be allowed to make quick profits by devouring natural resources and despoiling the environment. Left free to pursue their agenda, the GOP would turn Arizona into a lifeless desert devoid of water, and facing relentlessly increasing heat waves due to climate change. This is typical for Arizona’s GOP, the party of slow death.

Jon Dorschner

Midtown

Worth defending

Downtown enjoys the benefit of additional off-duty police officers, courtesy of Rio Nuevo, in addition to the active-duty officers who are also assigned to patrol there.

So why aren’t our neighborhoods also worth defending?