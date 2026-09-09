Unintended consequences

What does the future of AI have in store for us? Will there be any unintended consequences? It was recently reported that one of the latest AI creations “escaped” from its test “cage” and on its own hacked another AI system. It then tried to cover its tracks so no one would know what happened. If AI creations become even more powerful it has been predicted they will be able to hack the advanced cryptography that protects cryptocurrency. If and when that happens, it could be disastrous for the cryptocurrency industry. I do not think the people developing AI are actively planning that. It may be just another unintended consequence.