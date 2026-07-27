Dem party and communism

I'm old enough to remember Republican Senator McCarthy who, in 1950, claimed he had the names of 250 communists in the State Department. McCarthy never produced any solid evidence that there was even one communist in the State Department. The present-day McCarthy — Donald Trump — is making such an enormous claim when he talks about communists in the Democratic Party. He uses the C word over and over as if he just discovered it. (Remember how he overused "groceries" over and over?) This is Trump's friendship with the current communist Chinese dictator; he recently said: "XI, it is an honor to be your friend". So Trump considers it an "honor" to be friends with the Chinese communist dictator XI, but considers communism to be bad, and his MAGA supporters believe his every word. Shameful.