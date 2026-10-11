Grandmother cottonwood toppled

Four ancient cottonwood trees at Lochiel on the US/Mexico border were sacrificed for wall-building progress; they were judged to be blocking. Four living beings, much older than most of us on this Earth, were killed because a double wall across the beautiful San Rafael Valley east of Nogales is deemed to be necessary for our national security. Killing these ancient trees for a lie the current administration wants us to believe is an abomination and a sacrilege. We must call it what it is.

We need to talk about indoor heat

As the summer heat finally winds down, we need to address a mounting public health crisis: indoor heat. When we think of extreme heat in Tucson, we think of outdoor temperatures soaring into triple digits. However, high indoor temperatures can be just as deadly. According to Pima County statistics, of the 179 heat-related deaths in Pima County this year, almost 40% (70 deaths) occurred inside. If a tenant’s AC unit breaks during the summer, the landlord has five days to repair the unit. If landlords fail to act, tenants can fix the issue themselves (if they have the funds) but can only recoup $300 or half a month's rent from the landlord. Landlords should be required to provide temporary relief (window units or hotels), and tenants should be able to recoup higher costs if needed. Summers are getting hotter, and we need to protect against more indoor heat deaths.