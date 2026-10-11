Grandmother tree murder
Tamara Moots’ eulogy for the murder of this wonderful cottonwood tree brought tears to my eyes.
Yes, the arrogance of rich humans determines what lifeforms live or die. She got it right.
I have many desert plants in my front and back yards.
When they are damaged by storms, I cry.
Our species cannot survive without trees and plant lifeforms. Read the Bible. God made them first.
Karen Papagapitos
Northwest side
Ancient trees
People are also reading…
My mornings typically start with coffee and the Arizona Daily Star followed by The Guardian. The Star had a moving opinion piece by Tamara Moots, “Murder of the Grandmother Tree,” about the destruction of the ancient cottonwood tree on the border. In today’s Guardian is an article about another ancient tree in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, that somehow survived Dutch elm disease, which killed most of Ireland’s elm trees. The photo of the wych elm tree, named “Bendy Tree,” shows the tree leaning almost horizontal due to high winds off the Irish Sea. The tree is appreciated for “providing shade, wellbeing and health benefits, stories, culture and pride of place.” It is interesting to compare and contrast these perspectives. Your readers might like to see another view of what is valued.
Diana Holmes
Oro Valley
Grandmother cottonwood toppled
Four ancient cottonwood trees at Lochiel on the US/Mexico border were sacrificed for wall-building progress; they were judged to be blocking. Four living beings, much older than most of us on this Earth, were killed because a double wall across the beautiful San Rafael Valley east of Nogales is deemed to be necessary for our national security. Killing these ancient trees for a lie the current administration wants us to believe is an abomination and a sacrilege. We must call it what it is.
Jim Marx
Midtown
We need to talk about indoor heat
As the summer heat finally winds down, we need to address a mounting public health crisis: indoor heat. When we think of extreme heat in Tucson, we think of outdoor temperatures soaring into triple digits. However, high indoor temperatures can be just as deadly. According to Pima County statistics, of the 179 heat-related deaths in Pima County this year, almost 40% (70 deaths) occurred inside. If a tenant’s AC unit breaks during the summer, the landlord has five days to repair the unit. If landlords fail to act, tenants can fix the issue themselves (if they have the funds) but can only recoup $300 or half a month's rent from the landlord. Landlords should be required to provide temporary relief (window units or hotels), and tenants should be able to recoup higher costs if needed. Summers are getting hotter, and we need to protect against more indoor heat deaths.
Beryl Trudinger-Smith
Midtown
Thanks for a positive comment
I wish to thank Mr. Tom McGorray for his pleasant and uplifting letter, “Lucky Seven,” on Oct. 6.
We need more of these types of letters.
Maria Frisby
West side
Above the law?
The Star’s article on Oct. 5 pointed out that “fake electors” are aiming to block future prosecution.
The Republican Party controls Arizona and passes the laws. In Arizona, Republicans control the Senate and the House; even the Arizona Supreme Court justices were mostly appointed by Republican governors.
Not to mention the fourth branch of government, i.e., ACC, is all Republicans.
Voters need to balance the game and balance Arizona’s economy.
Dan Bannon
Midtown
Make your world a better place
Hate what’s happening in the world today? Can’t stand the politicians who are ruining everything? You have the power to change that. Take the time to get to know the people who will improve your life.
Consult reliable sources for information about candidates’ qualifications and positions on issues that matter to you. Be discerning. Check political ads for accuracy using online sources like Snopes, PolitiFact and Verify.
Citizens who do not vote elect bad officials. Eligibility enables us to vote, but only voting enables good candidates to win.
Yes, politics can be depressing, but the solution is not to walk away. The solution is to change the politics you despise. Choose to be part of that solution. Make your world a better place by voting for it.
Nancy Atherton
Foothills
Yes on Prop. 430
Pima Community College offers local students something incredibly valuable — a high-quality education close to home at a fraction of the cost of a university.
Pima College costs about one-fifth of what students pay at Arizona’s public universities. Students learn in smaller classes from qualified, experienced faculty who are there to teach and help them succeed. They get more personal attention while preparing for the jobs our community needs — from healthcare and public safety to education, technology and the skilled trades.
An affordable education here allows students to gain new skills, advance their careers and build their futures in Southern Arizona. They bring those skills back to our workplaces, businesses and communities, strengthening our region from the ground up.
Proposition 430 will help ensure Pima Community College has the facilities and technology students need to succeed. It’s at the end of the ballot, so don’t miss it. Join me in voting yes on Prop. 430.
Fausto Hopkins
North side
Protecting our community against gun violence
Last week, there were two acts of gun violence that occurred in Marana/Northwest Tucson; however, this is not the first act of gun violence we have seen in Arizona.
As a graduate student in public health, I am familiar with the impacts these acts can have on a community and the need for community members to speak up and advocate. I am asking for politicians and community members to urge an increase in required permits to conceal carry weapons, hold stronger background checks, and work towards implementing the Pass Secure Storage (or Child Access Prevention) Law in Arizona.
No, I am not asking for the removal of your firearms; simply, I am asking for us to recognize that gun violence affects everyone. Through advocacy and unity, I hope Arizona can come together to work on protecting our communities by improving laws on firearm permits, background checks and secure firearm storage.
Rachel Figueroa
Marana
Two sides of the coin
An Op-ed this week in the Star lambasts the platform of Democratic Socialists as if they were the entire Democratic Party. I think most Democrats reject the Democratic Socialist platform. The piece touts the glories of Republicans, completely ignoring that there are white nationalists and neo-Nazis in the Republican Party as counterparts to Democratic Socialists. I don't for a moment think that such white nationalist, neo-Nazi views reflect the views of the clear majority of Republicans.
Michael Price
Northwest side
Parking problems go beyond Fourth Avenue
The City of Tucson wants to be business-friendly, but approving businesses or parking reductions without sufficient on-site parking can simply transfer the burden to neighboring businesses and residents.
Supporting new businesses is important, but it should not come at the expense of established businesses and nearby residents. When adequate parking is not required, competition for limited street parking creates frustration and unnecessary conflict among neighbors.
Being business-friendly should include protecting the businesses and residents who are already there.
Lupita Shestko-Montiel
Midtown
Thoughts on stamps and Mount Lemmon
On the recent article about stamp collecting: I have two collections dating back to the early 1960s with stamps from around the world and from foreign students who visited us. I took this collection in 10 years ago and was told just to put the stamps on an envelope and use them. That’s their value. The whole collection went back up on the closet shelf in hopes that the tide will turn.
The recent letter to the editor about bicycle riders on Mount Lemmon spoke of 20 riders all in a line. It would truly be nice if they would ride five bicyclists with the space of a car so when we pass you, there is not a head-on collision, or we get too close to the cyclists. There is nowhere on Mount Lemmon where you can pass 20 bicyclists safely. You have to do your part.
Penny Gassan
West side
County ignores residents
A zoning meeting was held to change zoning in a Buffer & SR area to Type 1 Conditional near Old Spanish Trail and Irvington Road. A rural area near Saguaro Park. A 10-acre parcel in a residential area is for sale. Buyer wants to put in a large animal hospital. Large building, arenas, lights, approximately 13 employees. Traffic, noise, lights, animal and medical waste, animal infections and disease. A wildlife corridor runs through the property. Everything else is single-family residences. The county does not maintain the roads, as we all know. Neighbors voiced their objections, but the Administrator ruled against us. Why is it that the local government will not listen and serve the residents of Tucson and Pima County. They only want to serve commercial projects, I guess, for higher-paying taxes. I guess the residents haven't paid enough all these years. Can you imagine living right next door to, or behind, a large animal hospital? The county seems to think it’s OK. And it's in the SR & Buffer Zone.
Lois Bowen
Southeast side
Parking
My wife and I enjoy the Arizona Theatre Company, but avoid it unless there is something we really want to see due to the parking issues. Meters have limited time slots, and we have to go feed the meter when we park (if we can find a space) at intermission, if there is one. As noted in Tim Steller's opinion, we are nearly 80 and have difficulty dealing with the apps necessary to park and the fact that nearly 50% of meters don't accept coins, we are excluded. We would go more often if parking were available.
Robert Emery
Foothills