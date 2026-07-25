Check your math

In an LTE in Wednesday's (July 22) paper titled MAGA, the author states that the U.S. national debt is "growing at approximately $15.5 billion per day [Where did that number come from?] or $90 per second". While I don't have problems with the rest of the author's letter, $90 per second is WAY off. $15.5 billion per day divided by 86,400 seconds per day equals $179,398.15 per second. MUCH different!

Alan Brown

East side

Iran nuke

It seems that there is a consensus to not allow Iran to get a nuke. Obama used diplomacy; Trump has been using force to no avail. A basic question was not answered by either. If Iran had a nuke, where could they use it without being annihilated? Has North Korea used one on Japan, has China nuked Taiwan, has Russia used one on Ukraine, or have India and Pakistan used one on each other? Why has there not been one used since 1945? For at least 70 years, the concept of Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD) has been a constant reminder that No One Wins a Nuclear War. Even the mullahs expecting 72 virgins and fundamentalists wanting a Second Coming Armageddon should realize that.

David Van Lieshout

Green Valley

Voter turnout lacking

I am no Math Genius, but I can do simple calculations. In Marana, we elected new council members and mayor. Researching Pima County Recorder stats, there is a total of 42,765 eligible voters in Marana.