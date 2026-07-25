Focus on corrupt airplane bribery
Recent news reports described the security problems of the Air Force One airplane given to Trump by the Emir of Qatar. Trump responded with accusations: "Who leaked the story about its security inadequacies?" Reporters focused on us taxpayers having to pay $400 million to upgrade the plane's security, in addition to the $400 million we've already paid.
But no one is focusing on what happens to the airplane after Trump leaves office. It should not become his personal possession. That would be a prohibited bribe which the Constitution calls an "emolument." In addition, if the plane were taken out of service, it will need to be decommissioned. We taxpayers would cough up another $800 million to take all the security stuff out of the airplane.
Trump's corrupt acceptance of this illegal bribe should merit impeachment, removal from office, and judicial consequence. He certainly shouldn't be allowed to keep this "gift."
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Bruce Joffe
South side
Mount Trumpmore
Whether one believes President Trump belongs etched into Mt. Rushmore for redefining U.S. politics is personal. Few can deny he has changed not only the face of American politics but the face of America to the world. We all have personal opinions. But to carve another face into a mountain considered sacred by many indigenous people is another slap in the face for those who were here long before the early settlers. Please stop and think.
Gerald Schwartz
Foothills
Check your math
In an LTE in Wednesday's (July 22) paper titled MAGA, the author states that the U.S. national debt is "growing at approximately $15.5 billion per day [Where did that number come from?] or $90 per second". While I don't have problems with the rest of the author's letter, $90 per second is WAY off. $15.5 billion per day divided by 86,400 seconds per day equals $179,398.15 per second. MUCH different!
Alan Brown
East side
Iran nuke
It seems that there is a consensus to not allow Iran to get a nuke. Obama used diplomacy; Trump has been using force to no avail. A basic question was not answered by either. If Iran had a nuke, where could they use it without being annihilated? Has North Korea used one on Japan, has China nuked Taiwan, has Russia used one on Ukraine, or have India and Pakistan used one on each other? Why has there not been one used since 1945? For at least 70 years, the concept of Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD) has been a constant reminder that No One Wins a Nuclear War. Even the mullahs expecting 72 virgins and fundamentalists wanting a Second Coming Armageddon should realize that.
David Van Lieshout
Green Valley
Voter turnout lacking
I am no Math Genius, but I can do simple calculations. In Marana, we elected new council members and mayor. Researching Pima County Recorder stats, there is a total of 42,765 eligible voters in Marana.
The latest totals for Mayor were 6,294 votes for John Post and 5,326 for Greg Johnsen, for a total of 11,620 votes. That is barely 25% voter participation; making maybe 10-12% who elected our new mayor. The lack of participation in local elections is appalling and should be a wake-up call for our midterms. No one should complain about things in Marana if you did not take the time to CARE!
Paula Palotay
Marana
Ciscomani and happy talk
A month ago, I wrote my Congressional representative, Juan Ciscomani, asking him to address issues facing our nation. I asked for specific answers about the wars in Iran and Ukraine as well as declaring wars without Congressional authorization, the $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund, and what he is doing to cool inflation, especially the cost of groceries, gasoline, insurance and medical care. I queried the Epstein files, gerrymandering, Trump’s vanity projects, immigration, killing of innocent people, secrecy of the Pentagon, women and black folks denied military promotion, the DACA program, the deficit, attempts to sabotage elections, and restoring decency to government. I asked if he has ever not voted for the Trump agenda.
Response? None. Juan prefers Happy Talk. He enjoys great PR with his local folks, smiling faces all. “What me worry?” Time for someone with substance to represent this district. Juan is a pretty face conducting Happy Talk. He doesn’t deal in reality of his constituents, only feel-good pseudo-politics and photo-ops.
Jim O'Brien
Oro Valley