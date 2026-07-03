Public libraries
I have supported and been a frequent user of our local libraries. They are wonderful; the librarians are knowledgeable, helpful and kind. I realize that the rules have been less strict over the years. However, the library is still a public place, and a certain amount of polite decorum should still be in place.
During my last visit to the Martha Cooper Library, I was using one of the available computers. Sitting next to me was a person who was also using a computer. He was bursting out with laughter at whatever he was watching, and also frequently coughing loudly at the computer keyboard, not covering his mouth. There was a security person sitting close by, reading some personal material.
This is not a criticism of the library, but of the people who use the facilities. Please use common courtesy, cover your mouth and keep the hilarious laughter to a minimum. You are in a public place, and there are many others around you who don't appreciate this behavior.
People are also reading…
Marsha Ubick
Midtown
National pride
There are approximately 10 million visitors here from around the globe attending the World Cup soccer matches. There have been numerous interviews about their experience, and their collective responses are one of jubilation. They love America — quite different from what they get from the media. For us citizens, we should have concerns, especially about recent elections and their outcome. It is quite apparent that those who describe themselves as progressives have morphed into Communists. The old school Democrat will be extinct, replaced by lunatics embracing Marxist ideals. These people want to destroy America and all it stands for. It is past time for the silent majority to rise up and defend who we are. It is ironic that this movement is occurring on our 250th celebration. Traditional Democrats. Republicans and Independents need to collectively defeat this movement. If we allow this movement to gain momentum, we ultimately will lose our country; it is a possibility.
Bill Dowdall
Oro Valley
Red light cameras
I was one of the folks advocating for red light cameras in the early days, but as soon as they were implemented, I knew they would fail. The reason was that the State of Arizona defines the intersection in such a manner that the boundaries actually reside inside the paths of both Pedestrians and other vehicles. This creates confusion, and more times than I can remember, I had to listen to folks tell me they got a ticket when they thought they were inside the intersection. If the state won’t redefine the intersection, then they should at least define a special Red Light Camera enforcement zone that starts at the Crosswalks and not out in the flow of traffic. Once past the plane of the crosswalk, the drivers should be able to proceed without a ticket. If they break the plane after the light turns, then they get the ticket.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Not patriots
Donald Trump, his family, associates, and oligarchs are filling their pockets while emptying ours. Trump's many conflicts of interest and violations of the Constitution go unchecked by the Republican Congress. These congressmen, who took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, are not doing so. I often think: Who gave birth to these people that they find it so easy to turn away from their oaths people voted them in to serve? Didn't their parents teach them about doing the right thing? These leaders are nibbling at our soul as a country.
Our founding fathers had concerns about such leaders arriving. John Adams wrote: "I fear that in every elected office, members will obtain an influence by noise not sense. My meanness, not greatness. By ignorance, not learning. By contracted hearts, not large souls ... There must be decency and respect."
Rozanne Plotnik
Green Valley
Mandated bible studies in Texas
The Texas Board of Education has now mandated that Bible studies will be taught to over 5 million public school students statewide, ranging from pre-school to 12th grade. Assuming these children have been taught what the Constitution lays out in clear language, let's hope they educate their parents and those on the School Board about the separation of church and state. Texas ranks 34th in the country in test scores. This suggests that perhaps the Board of Education should concentrate on the three R's and educate their children so they are equipped to go out into the world after graduation and be able to compete with others who received a good education, but may not be as well-versed in the Bible. The irony in this latest mandate is that these are the same people who elected Ken Paxton for Congress. Paxton was impeached, indicted for security fraud, bribery, obstruction of justice and more. Maybe it's not the children who need to be taught the Bible.
Ilene Scannell
Northeast side