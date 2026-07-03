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Public libraries

I have supported and been a frequent user of our local libraries. They are wonderful; the librarians are knowledgeable, helpful and kind. I realize that the rules have been less strict over the years. However, the library is still a public place, and a certain amount of polite decorum should still be in place.

During my last visit to the Martha Cooper Library, I was using one of the available computers. Sitting next to me was a person who was also using a computer. He was bursting out with laughter at whatever he was watching, and also frequently coughing loudly at the computer keyboard, not covering his mouth. There was a security person sitting close by, reading some personal material.

This is not a criticism of the library, but of the people who use the facilities. Please use common courtesy, cover your mouth and keep the hilarious laughter to a minimum. You are in a public place, and there are many others around you who don't appreciate this behavior.

Marsha Ubick

Midtown

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