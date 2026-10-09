Loss of cottonwood tree in Lochiel
I was one of the last to see the 200-year-old Grandmother Cottonwood Tree that blocked border wall construction at Lochiel, Arizona. As I stood under it on Oct. 4, I had a political thought: “This tree was probably a seedling when Thomas Jefferson was alive.”
Sixteen hours later (on the morning of Oct. 5), armed, uniformed Border Patrol agents shoved aside protesters and cut down the tree. Now the wall construction can proceed.
The loss of the big tree has affected me more than I expected. Mostly, it made me think about politics and the passage of time. What plants and animals may be inconvenient according to future politics — or conversely, when might sections of the border wall become inconvenient?
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On Oct. 4, my friends and I wondered how long this particular controversial section of the wall might last. Our best guess was: “Until the next administration, or maybe the one after that.”
But the old cottonwood won’t be a part of that future.
David DeGroot
Northwest side
Voting and health
As ballots mail out, I urge everyone to exercise their right to vote. While it is easy to get jaded about politics and the “system,” it is important to recognize that the impacts of voting (or not voting) can be wide-ranging.
Take, for example, cuts to SNAP and AHCCCS under H.R. 1, hurting families across Arizona. If more people voted differently, would it be fair to assume that these cuts could have been avoided?
As a Master of Public Health student at the University of Arizona, the concept of the “Political Determinants of Health,” or how political decisions impact health, has come to the forefront. Votes are not simply choices between people and parties; they are choices about policies and priorities that shape our communities and, ultimately, our health.
One person may feel insignificant, but collectively, we have the power to shape our communities. So, when your ballot arrives, use your power.
Mon Lacea
North side
Bad AI
With all the new tech, I have wondered what the future of reading and writing will be. At one time, script was eliminated from the curriculum in some primary schools and then returned. With AI everywhere, it is even in my email with auto correct changing my texts and effectively making my intent into bad jokes. I was initially amused. My eyesight has deteriorated seriously and increasingly enjoy audiobooks. Remember books on tape? YouTube offers many books from my favorite authors for free, and I have lately listened to AI-generated stories. They are so awful and obviously AI. I laugh at the terrible mispronunciation and fake accents. Today I was struck by the errors in the subtitles. For example, "foals" became "fools" in a story about horses in Texas. It happens so often, and it is obvious that there is no editing or quality control. I think it will make learning to spell more difficult for young learners.
Barbara Moore
East side
Reality check
The concept or belief that the economy can depend on continued growth based on consumerism is illogical. As the supply of essential resources declines and, in turn, becomes more expensive, the economy will have to be driven by other activities. When I read about people outraged by energy costs, they must be reminded that oil is limited and the population of the world is ever-increasing, so the demand will exceed the supply. At some point, the use of alternative energy sources will not be a choice. We also must consider that the massive waste in the way we live is not sustainable. What if manufacturers could only have new models every three years instead of every year? The emphasis would be on repair and parts manufacturing. Having a new phone every year is a luxury we might not be able to afford. I know some of you will say this is all a fantasy, but consider Arizona's dire water situation. There will be a point when water will become very expensive.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Variety? This ‘spice’ we don't need
I fear an Oct. 4 letter to the editor is attempting to sane-wash Donald Trump, who is not simply “an extremely unlikeable human being.” He is mired in a level of corruption and lawlessness that would make Nixon blush. His incompetence and that of those surrounding him endanger the country. Trump is manifestly unfit to hold the office of the presidency and disgraces that office every time he appears, or worse, opens his mouth. He lies nonstop and constantly threatens to “punish” those who criticize him — the president is meant to serve all the people, even those who disagree with him. Trump’s questionable “positive things” are dwarfed by the magnitude of his indecency and lack of character.
S. Ross Emmanuel
Southeast side
Candidate integrity
This is in response to an Oct. 3 letter to the editor that indicates that Andy Biggs has integrity, but Katie Hobbs does not. May I remind all of our readers that Biggs was a 2020 election denier and urged Arizona Republicans, including the speaker of the statehouse, not to certify valid election results. Biggs claimed voter fraud, with, of course, zero proof. Voters need to remember this when voting.
John Kaufman
SaddleBrooke
Need to save lives in the desert
For more than 20 years, Humane Borders has maintained water stations in the Sonoran Desert. Their main purpose is to save migrant lives. But the water is available for hikers, hunters, or anyone wandering in the desert. Now the federal agencies in charge of public lands have ordered Humane Borders to remove its water stations. The organization has done so, apparently to maintain its “law-abiding” reputation.
I was a Humane Borders volunteer for 10 years. I saw much evidence of life-saving water use, usually in the form of discarded belongings, even from mothers with small children who left baby clothing near our stations.
In my opinion, Humane Borders’ decision to comply with the government’s immoral directive was wrong. The best way to fight against the Trump administration’s authoritarian culture of cruelty is to resist and to help others in need, whatever the consequences may be.
Stephen Saltonstall
Northeast side