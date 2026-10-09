Reality check

The concept or belief that the economy can depend on continued growth based on consumerism is illogical. As the supply of essential resources declines and, in turn, becomes more expensive, the economy will have to be driven by other activities. When I read about people outraged by energy costs, they must be reminded that oil is limited and the population of the world is ever-increasing, so the demand will exceed the supply. At some point, the use of alternative energy sources will not be a choice. We also must consider that the massive waste in the way we live is not sustainable. What if manufacturers could only have new models every three years instead of every year? The emphasis would be on repair and parts manufacturing. Having a new phone every year is a luxury we might not be able to afford. I know some of you will say this is all a fantasy, but consider Arizona's dire water situation. There will be a point when water will become very expensive.