BTW, many of our pedestrian deaths are due to pedestrians indiscriminately walking the traffic lanes and wearing dark clothing at night.

David Germain

East side

World peace, not simply a concept

The biggest hurdle in establishing “World Peace," is finding the catalyst, something that compels the people to join in, where they benefit, not just for the sake of Peace itself, but financially, and personally. There is only one catalyst that has a chance of accomplishing that goal: replace the War Industry Economy with an economy that generates profit and salvation, and the only plan I have ever found that has a chance of working is a space colonization and exploration industry economy.

World Peace is the biggest and baddest monster on the block, baddest I say, because we have to eliminate ‘War’ first, and we have too much anger, hate and all the virtues of Humanity, in which I will include, the seven deadly sins put together, to have a semblance of a chance put a dent in the trials, and get them out of the way, or settled into a plan of operational solutions first.

John Hargis

St. David

Trump is a racist