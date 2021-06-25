 Skip to main content
Letter: BIG BAND SINGER HARRY PRIME REMEMBERED
Letter: BIG BAND SINGER HARRY PRIME REMEMBERED

To the Editor:

Big Band singer Harry Prime left us on June 15, 2017 at age 97. Harry sang wiyh the Randy Brooks, Jack Fina, Tommy Dorsey and Ralph Flanagan orchestras. His rendition of 'Until' was a million seller and he later went on to record more than 65 tunes with Ralph Flanagan's band. Jazz/pop singer Peggy King shared the vocal spotlight with Prime which brought the Flanagan band to number one on the Big Band popularity charts for a few years. Some of Harry Prime's hit recordings were, 'Nevertheless,' 'Don't Cry Joe,' and 'Just One More Chance.' His hometown, East Falls, PA will remember Harry for his kindness and his willing to entertain the elderly in local venues toward the end of his remarkable career. I admired his incredible knowledge of music and the music business. Rest in peace, Harry. Your family, friends and fans love you.

Herb Stark

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

